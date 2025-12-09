Carrefour, Carmila, Unlimitail and JCDecaux join forces to accelerate the development of retail media across Carrefour and Carmila sites in France and Spain

Paris, December 9th, 2025 – JCDecaux SE (Euronext Paris: DEC), the number one outdoor advertising company worldwide, Carrefour, Carmila and Unlimitail announce the launch of a strategic partnership to develop and implement indoor Digital Out-of-Home (DOOH)1 at shopping centres and outdoor OOH2 and DOOH on the access areas leading to the shopping centres, first in France and then in Spain. This agreement will make retail media an even more powerful growth driver for retail partners and brands.

Following a competitive tender led by Unlimitail, the partners have entered into exclusive negotiations with a view to signing a contract that will shape a new media ecosystem at the heart of Carrefour and Carmila sites in France and Spain. Carrefour, Carmila and Unlimitail have selected JCDecaux, the number one outdoor advertising company worldwide, to manage, upgrade and commercialise the indoor and outdoor advertising assets across their sites. This forthcoming collaboration is fully aligned with the transformation strategy for Carrefour shopping centres and their access areas combining innovation, enhanced visitor services and the long-term value creation of real estate assets.

A new media network at the heart of the visitor journey

In France, new 75-inch LCD digital screens, a more impactful format than the current network, will be rolled out within the malls and complemented by high-impact, iconic screens at the largest sites. These will be combined with 2m² and 8m² analogue outdoor street furniture which will be enhanced, for the first time by 81-inch LED screens on the access areas leading to the shopping centres.

This project will be the largest multi-site deployment ever undertaken by JCDecaux in France. It will cover 161 shopping centre malls and 297 mall access areas, optimising the impact of advertising campaigns with national reach and local effectiveness delivered. Visible, impactful and in the heart of major hubs, this offer maximises advertising effectiveness at every stage of the customer journey, from branding through to conversion at the point of purchase.

In Spain, this contract will enable JCDecaux to strengthen its market position through a new retail offer strategically located along the access areas taken by shoppers visiting Carrefour hypermarkets. From 2027, JCDecaux Spain will develop an indoor DOOH offer across 91 shopping centres, together with an outdoor OOH and DOOH offer across 88 access areas to the malls and Carrefour hypermarkets.

In both countries, the digital assets will deliver the latest low-energy technologies and will be managed centrally. The analogue street furniture will be fitted with energy-efficient LED lighting solutions, in line with the partners’ responsible commitments.

An omnichannel, data-driven and measurable retail media offer

This new OOH/DOOH network will be fully integrated into Unlimitail’s retail media offering, enabling advertisers to roll out omnichannel strategies that combine onsite display, offsite and instore activations. JCDecaux will begin OOH/DOOH bookings at the beginning of 2026, with full deployment in time for the back-to-school 2026 campaigns. DOOH campaigns will be able to activate via the JCDecaux Adtech ecosystem with connections through VIOOH (SSP) and Displayce (DSP). This new offer will provide brands with the power of audience planning via programmatic DOOH, delivering the right message, at the right time, in the right place.

Drawing on Carrefour data (aggregated and anonymised transactional data and loyalty cardholder data) and Unlimitail’s technological capabilities, advertisers will benefit from performance measurement of their campaigns’ visibility and impact on sales. JCDecaux will complement this with an audience measurement standard, providing brands with robust and comparable indicators.

A lever for transforming Carrefour shopping centres

This project is fully aligned with the transformation strategy that Carrefour and Carmila are implementing across their sites. The seamless integration of screens within the malls and along the access areas will modernise the locations, strengthen their appeal, improve comfort and wayfinding through-out the customer journey, while creating new retail media revenue streams.

By combining the strength of Carrefour audiences, the real estate expertise of Carrefour and Carmila, Unlimitail’s retail media expertise and JCDecaux’s global leadership in outdoor advertising and DOOH, this partnership marks a new milestone in the development of retail media in Europe, for the benefit of brands, retailers and consumers.

Jérôme Nanty, Executive Director, Human Resources and Assets, Carrefour, said: “Our sites are undergoing a profound transformation, and this project is a powerful symbol of that change. It reflects our ambition to combine innovation and service in order to offer visitors a renewed, modern and welcoming experience, while creating long-term value for our assets.”

Marie Cheval, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Carmila, said: “With this new retail media network, Carmila is taking a key step in the transformation of its shopping centre portfolio. We are creating new opportunities to monetise our audiences and accelerate the growth of our revenues, while further enhancing the attractiveness of our sites.”

Alexis Marcombe, Chief Executive Officer of Unlimitail, said: “This project confirms our retail media expertise and leadership. Physical and digital inventory and data can be fully monetised when they are combined for the benefit of retailers, brands and shoppers throughout the customer journey.”

Jean-Charles Decaux, Co-Chief Executive Officer of JCDecaux, said: “We are delighted to partner with Carrefour, Carmila and Unlimitail on this project, which further strengthens our partnerships in France and Spain. Physical retail media has been enjoying strong growth for several years and this partnership is fully in line with that momentum. Together, we will make it a powerful lever supporting advertisers’ omnichannel strategies. By combining our DOOH solutions with Carrefour’s transactional data and Unlimitail’s technological expertise, we will offer brands even greater visibility, proximity and effectiveness.”

About Carrefour





With a multi-format network of more than 15,000 stores in over 40 countries, the Carrefour Group is one of the world leaders in food retail. Carrefour generated sales of €94.6 billion in 2024. Its integrated store network employs more than 300,000 people who are helping to make Carrefour the world leader in the food transition for all, by offering quality food every day, accessible everywhere and at a reasonable price. In total, over 500,000 people work under the Carrefour banner worldwide. For more information, please visit www.carrefour.com, X (@news_carrefour) and LinkedIn (Carrefour).



About Carmila





The third largest listed shopping centre company in Europe, Carmila manages a portfolio of 251 shopping centres in France, Spain and Italy valued at €6.7 billion as of 31 December 2024. Thanks to its local roots, the power of Carrefour hypermarkets and its marketing and sales expertise, Carmila offers retailers a unique platform.

Carmila is listed on compartment A of Euronext Paris under the ticker CARM and benefits from the French REIT (“SIIC”) regime. Carmila has been a member of the SBF 120 index since 20 June 2022.

www.carmila.com.

About Unlimitail - the Retail Media Powerhouse





Unlimitail is an international retail media company offering brands and retailers the opportunity to deploy their retail media strategies in a simplified, unified and optimised way. It enables a better understanding of consumers, the activation of targeted, omnichannel marketing campaigns, and end-to-end measurement of campaign effectiveness, from increased visibility through to incremental sales.

The company stands out in the market thanks to its cutting-edge Epsilon Retail Media adtech stack, which unifies onsite and offsite solutions, as well as its global reach and high-quality data. It delivers more than 2 billion page views per month and provides access to over 220 million addressable customers worldwide through 35 retail partners.

For more information about Unlimitail, please visit Unlimitail.com.

About JCDecaux





JCDecaux, the number one outdoor advertising company worldwide, is present in more than 80 countries and 3,894 cities with over 10,000 inhabitants. The Group develops all activities related to street furniture, transport advertising (with 157 airports and 257 contracts in metros, buses, trains and tramways), large-format billboards and retail. For more than 60 years, JCDecaux has been recognised for its innovation, quality, aesthetics, and functionality. As a major player in smart cities, JCDecaux works toward an increasingly human, open, and sustainable connected city. The Group practices and promotes responsible outdoor advertising, placing more than ever social responsibility and environmental quality at the heart of its solutions and activities, in line with its 2030 ESG roadmap.

Key Figures for JCDecaux

2024 revenue: €3,935.3m – H1 2025 revenue: €1,868.3m

N°1 Out-of-Home Media company worldwide

A daily audience of 850 million people in more than 80 countries

1,091,811 advertising panels worldwide

Present in 3,894 cities with more than 10,000 inhabitants

12,026 employees

JCDecaux is listed on the Eurolist of Euronext Paris and is part of the SBF 120 and CAC Mid 60 indexes

JCDecaux’s Group carbon reduction trajectory has been approved by the SBTi and the company has joined the Euronext Paris CAC® SBT 1.5° index

JCDecaux is recognised for its extra-financial performance in the CDP (A), MSCI (AAA), Sustainalytics (11.9), and has achieved Gold Medal status from EcoVadis

1 st Out-of-Home Media company to join the RE100

Leader in self-service bike rental scheme: pioneer in eco-friendly mobility

N°1 worldwide in street furniture (629,737 advertising panels)

N°1 worldwide in transport advertising with 157 airports and 257 contracts in metros, buses, trains and tramways (340,848 advertising panels)

N°1 in Europe for billboards (83,472 advertising panels worldwide)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in Europe (736,310 advertising panels)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in Asia-Pacific (178,010 advertising panels)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in Latin America (89,526 advertising panels)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in Africa (22,490 advertising panels)

N°2 in outdoor advertising in the Middle East (20,689 advertising panels)





For more information about JCDecaux, please visit jcdecaux.com .

1 DOOH (Digital Out-Of-Home): Digital advertising on screens (metro, shopping malls, city centers).

2 OOH (Out-Of-Home): Traditional advertising (billboards, bus shelters, metro, vehicles).

