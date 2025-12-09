Johnson Fistel Investigates Alexander & Baldwin (ALEX) Shareholders’ Rights Following the Board's Approval of a $21.20 Buyout Offer

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, PLLP has launched an investigation into whether the board members of Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE: ALEX) breached their fiduciary duties in connection with the proposed sale of the company to MW Group, Blackstone Real Estate, and DivcoWest.

If you own Alexander & Baldwin shares and believe this proposed transaction undervalues your investment, please consider joining our investigation. To participate or learn more, you can click or copy and paste the following link:

https://www.johnsonfistel.com/investigations/alexander-baldwin-inc/

Shareholders seeking more information may also contact lead analyst Jim Baker (jimb@johnsonfistel.com, 619-814-4471). If emailing, please include a phone number.

Background

• On December 8, 2025, Alexander & Baldwin announced that it had entered into a definitive merger agreement with MW Group, Blackstone Real Estate, and DivcoWest. Under the terms of the agreement, Alexander & Baldwin shareholders will receive $21.20 per share in cash for each share of common stock owned.

• The proposed $21.20 per-share acquisition price is materially below a Wall Street analyst forecast of $24 per-share.

About Johnson Fistel, PLLP | Top Law Firm – Securities Fraud & Investor Rights

Johnson Fistel, PLLP is a nationally recognized shareholder-rights law firm with offices in California, New York, Georgia, Idaho, and Colorado. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits and also assists foreign investors who purchased shares on U.S. exchanges. Stay informed about stock-drop news and learn how Johnson Fistel can help you recover losses by visiting www.johnsonfistel.com.

Achievements

In 2024, Johnson Fistel was ranked among the Top 10 Plaintiff Law Firms by ISS Securities Class Action Services. This recognition reflects the firm’s effectiveness in advocating for investors, having recovered approximately $90,725,000 for aggrieved clients in cases where it served as lead or co-lead counsel. This marks the eighth time the firm has been recognized as a top plaintiffs’ securities law firm in the United States, based on the total dollar value of final recoveries.

