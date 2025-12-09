New York, USA, Dec. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Market is Predicted to Cross the USD 190 Billion Mark by 2032, Owing to the Rising Demand for Advanced Healthcare Solutions | DelveInsight

The global medical device contract manufacturing market is experiencing strong growth driven by rising demand for advanced, cost-efficient medical technologies and the increasing shift by OEMs toward outsourcing to streamline operations. Expanding chronic disease burdens, rapid innovation in minimally invasive and digital health devices, and the need for scalable production are further accelerating market momentum. Additionally, regulatory complexities and the push for faster time-to-market are prompting manufacturers to rely more heavily on specialized contract partners.

DelveInsight’s Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Market Insights report provides the current and forecast market analysis, individual leading medical device contract manufacturing companies’ market shares, challenges, medical device contract manufacturing market drivers, barriers, trends, and key medical device contract manufacturing companies in the market.

Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Market Summary

The global medical device contract manufacturing market size is expected to increase from ~ USD 79 billion in 2024 to ~ USD 196 billion by 2032, reflecting strong and sustained growth.

in 2024 to ~ by 2032, reflecting strong and sustained growth. The global medical device contract manufacturing market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~12% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2032.

during the forecast period from 2025 to 2032. The leading companies working in the medical device contract manufacturing market include Integer Holdings Corporation, Flex, Ltd., Gerresheimer AG, Sanmina Corporation, Nipro Corporation, Celestica International Lp., Plexus Corp., Benchmark Electronics Inc., West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc., Jabil Inc., Tecomet Inc., Nortech Systems Inc., TE Connectivity, Forefront Medical Technologies, Nordson Corporation, and others.

and others. Among all the regions, North America is anticipated to register the fastest growth in the medical device contract manufacturing market during the forecast period.

In the service type segment of the medical device contract manufacturing market, the design & development services category accounted for the largest market share in 2024.

To read more about the latest highlights related to the medical device contract manufacturing market, get a snapshot of the key highlights entailed in the Global Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Market Forecast Report





Key Factors Contributing to the Rise in Growth of the Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Market

Increasing Chronic Diseases Prevalence

The rising burden of chronic illnesses, including cancer, diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, and respiratory disorders, is fueling strong growth in medical device contract manufacturing. As the need for sophisticated diagnostic, monitoring, and therapeutic equipment expands, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) are increasingly turning to contract manufacturers to scale production efficiently. These partners provide specialized capabilities, cost-effective manufacturing, and quicker time-to-market, allowing OEMs to concentrate on innovation and new product development. Consequently, the expanding patient base and the heightened demand for dependable, high-quality medical devices are substantially propelling the contract manufacturing market forward.

Surging R&D Investments and Increased Outsourcing

Rising R&D spending and a growing shift toward outsourcing among major industry players are key forces propelling the medical device contract manufacturing market. As companies push to develop cutting-edge, technologically sophisticated devices, they are turning to contract manufacturers for their specialized skills, cost advantages, and deep regulatory knowledge. By outsourcing, OEMs can accelerate product development, optimize production workflows, and reduce operational burdens. This growing collaboration between medical device companies and contract manufacturers is driving the market’s rapid expansion.

Increase in Technological Advancements

Advancements in technology, coupled with a strong global medical device pipeline and rising regulatory approvals, are accelerating the growth of medical device contract manufacturing. Breakthroughs in miniaturization, digital health integration, 3D printing, and automation are enabling the creation of increasingly complex devices that demand specialized production capabilities. Consequently, companies are turning to contract manufacturers equipped with advanced technologies and deep regulatory expertise to ensure high-quality output and scalable production. This shift toward technologically advanced medical devices is driving the continued expansion of the contract manufacturing market.

Get a sneak peek at the medical device contract manufacturing market dynamics @ Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Market Trends

Regional Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Market Insights

North America held the largest share of the medical device contract manufacturing market in 2024, capturing roughly 38% of the global total. This leadership is driven by the region’s strong alignment of healthcare demand, innovation ecosystems, and collaborative industry partnerships. A growing burden of chronic diseases, paired with a mature landscape of medical device developers and an active pipeline of mergers, acquisitions, and manufacturing agreements, continues to propel substantial market growth across the region.

In Europe, the medical device contract manufacturing market is expanding steadily, supported by a range of favorable factors. Rising chronic disease prevalence is driving demand for medical devices, in turn boosting demand for scalable, efficient manufacturing services. Advances in technologies such as sensors, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotics are amplifying contract manufacturers' capabilities, enabling the production of more sophisticated, high-precision devices. Additionally, higher healthcare spending and the push for cost-efficient production are prompting OEMs to outsource manufacturing to specialized partners. The United Kingdom is showing powerful momentum, driven by advanced technology adoption and by medical device companies' growing recognition of the benefits of outsourcing.

The Asia Pacific region is becoming a major engine of growth for the medical device contract manufacturing industry. This momentum is underpinned by rising healthcare needs, increasing rates of chronic diseases, and government policies that encourage domestic manufacturing. Countries like China, India, Japan, and South Korea are rapidly enhancing their healthcare infrastructure and integrating advanced medical technologies, fueling strong demand for high-quality yet cost-efficient medical devices.

To know more about why North America is leading the market growth in the medical device contract manufacturing market, get a snapshot of the Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Market Share

Recent Developmental Activities in the Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Market

In September 2025, Arlington Capital Partners' portfolio company, TEAM Technologies , acquired TAG3 Engineering to enhance its capabilities in the design and development of complex Class II and III medical devices.

, acquired TAG3 Engineering to enhance its capabilities in the design and development of complex Class II and III medical devices. In July 2025, Elevaris Medical Devices, a Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO), introduced live prototyping services. This innovation allows manufacturers to perform real-time testing and iterative development, effectively accelerating the research and development cycle, reducing costs, and speeding time-to-market.

a Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO), introduced live prototyping services. This innovation allows manufacturers to perform real-time testing and iterative development, effectively accelerating the research and development cycle, reducing costs, and speeding time-to-market. In June 2025, Creganna Medical expanded its device manufacturing services, including design, assembly, and packaging, to better serve European clients.

expanded its device manufacturing services, including design, assembly, and packaging, to better serve European clients. In May 2025, Sierra Circuits Europe partnered with medtech companies to implement full-service contract manufacturing solutions aimed at reducing time-to-market for advanced devices.

What is Medical Device Contract Manufacturing?

Medical device contract manufacturing is a specialized service in which companies outsource the production of medical devices or their components to third-party manufacturers with expertise in design, engineering, and large-scale production. These contract manufacturers provide end-to-end capabilities, including product development, prototyping, regulatory compliance support, tooling, assembly, packaging, and sterilization, ensuring high-quality, cost-efficient, and compliant manufacturing processes. By leveraging these partners, medical device companies can accelerate time-to-market, reduce operational costs, focus on core innovation, and scale production rapidly while meeting stringent global regulatory standards.

Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Market Report Metrics Details Coverage Global Study Period 2022–2032 Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Market CAGR ~12% Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Market Size by 2032 ~USD 196 Billion Key Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Companies Integer Holdings Corporation, Flex, Ltd., Gerresheimer AG, Sanmina Corporation, Nipro Corporation, Celestica International Lp., Plexus Corp., Benchmark Electronics Inc., West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc., Jabil Inc., Tecomet Inc., Nortech Systems Inc., TE Connectivity, Forefront Medical Technologies, Nordson Corporation, and others

Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Market Assessment

Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Market Segmentation Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Market Segmentation By Service Type: Design & Development Services, Manufacturing & Production Services, Testing & Quality Assurance, Supply Chain & Logistics Services, and Others Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Market Segmentation By Device Class: Class I Devices, Class II Devices, and Class III Devices Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Market Segmentation By Device Type: Cardiology Devices, Orthopedic Devices, Neurology Devices, Ophthalmology Devices, Diagnostics & Laboratory Equipment, and Others Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Market Segmentation By Geography : North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Product Profiles, Case Studies, KOL’s Views, Analyst’s View

Which MedTech key players in the medical device contract manufacturing market are set to emerge as the trendsetter explore @ Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Market Analysis

Table of Contents

1 Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Market Report Introduction 2 Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Market Executive Summary 3 Competitive Landscape 4 Regulatory Analysis 5 Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Market Key Factors Analysis 6 Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Market Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 7 Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Market Layout 8 Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Market Company and Product Profiles 9 KOL Views 10 Project Approach 11 About DelveInsight 12 Disclaimer & Contact Us

Interested in knowing the medical device contract manufacturing market share by 2032? Click to get a snapshot of the Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Market Size

Related Reports

Contract Development Manufacturing Organization Market

Contract Development Manufacturing Organization Market Insights, Competitive Landscape, and Market Forecast – 2032 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key CDMO companies, including Patheon (Thermo Fisher Scientific), Catalent,Inc, Laboratoire Elaiapharm, The Lubrizol Corporation, Cambrex Corporation, Recipharm (EQT), Merck & Co., Inc, AGC Biologics, Nerpharma S.r.l, Pfizer CenterOne (Pfizer Inc), EMERGENT, Onyx Scientific Limited, Lonza, Siegfried Holding AG, CordenPharma International, FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies, Samsung Biologics, Delpharm, Center for Breakthrough Medicines, and WuXi Biologics, among others.

Biopharmaceuticals Contract Manufacturing Market

Biopharmaceuticals Contract Manufacturing Market Insights, Competitive Landscape, and Market Forecast – 2032 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key biopharmaceuticals contract manufacturing companies, including Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Lonza, Rentschler Biopharma SE, BINEX Co., Ltd., INCOG BioPharma Service, FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies U.S.A. Inc., Novartis AG, ProBioGen AG, TOYOBO CO., LTD., Samsung Biologics, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., AbbVie, Inc., WuXi Biologics, AGC Biologics, ADMA Biologics, Inc., Baxter BioPharma Solutions (Baxter), iBio., Catalent, Inc., Cambrex Corporation, Pfizer Inc., among others.

Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market

Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market Insights, Competitive Landscape, and Market Forecast – 2032 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key pharmaceutical contract manufacturing companies, including Lonza, Pfizer Inc., Catalent, Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Samsung Biologics, WuXi AppTec, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Baxter, Recipharm AB, Merck KGaA, CordenPharma, Siegfried Holding AG, Aenova Group, Almac Group, Alcami Corporation, FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Novartis AG, Avery Dennison Corporation, Danaher Corporation, Syntegon Technology GmbH, among others.

Biologics Contract Manufacturing Market

Biologics Contract Manufacturing Market Insights, Competitive Landscape, and Market Forecast – 2032 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key biologics contract manufacturing companies, including Boehringer Ingelheim, Catalent, Lonza, WuXi Biologics, Samsung Biologics, FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies, AbbVie, AGC Biologics, among others.

Vaccine Contract Manufacturing Market

Vaccine Contract Manufacturing Market Insights, Competitive Landscape, and Market Forecast – 2032 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key vaccine contract manufacturing companies, including Sanofi, Biovac, Emergent BioSolutions Inc., Lonza Group, Catalent Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim BioXcellence, Wockhardt, WuXi Biologics, Moderna, Inc., Syngene International, Meridian Life Sciences, Eurogentec, IDT Biologika, Serum Institute of India, GlaxoSmithKline (GSK), Soligenix Inc., Curia, Cobra Biologics, BioReliance, Recipharm, Jubilant HollisterStier, among others.

DelveInsight’s Pharma Competitive Intelligence Service: Through its CI solutions, DelveInsight provides its clients with real-time and actionable intelligence on their competitors and markets of interest to keep them stay ahead of the competition by providing insights into the latest therapeutic area-specific/indication-specific market trends, in emerging drugs, and competitive strategies. These services are tailored to the specific needs of each client and are delivered through a combination of reports, dashboards, and interactive presentations, enabling clients to make informed decisions, mitigate risks, and identify opportunities for growth and expansion.

Other Business Pharmaceutical Consulting Services

Healthcare Conference Coverage

Pipeline Assessment

Healthcare Licensing Services

Discover how a mid-pharma client gained a level of confidence in their soon-to-be partner for manufacturing their therapeutics by downloading our Due Diligence Case Study

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant, and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance.