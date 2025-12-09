Vinyl Sustainability Council Presents 2025 Recycling Award to Deceuninck North America

New Orleans, LA, Dec. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Vinyl Sustainability Council (VSC) awarded Deceuninck North America with the 2025 Recycling Award for their Vinyl Buy Back Program. Deceuninck’s efforts have yielded more than a million pounds of recycled PVC that have been diverted from landfills and recycled to help advance circularity within the vinyl industry.

The Vinyl Sustainability Council Recycling Award recognizes the efforts of recyclers and product manufacturers with operations in North America that find new solutions and markets for PVC end-of-life or scrap materials, increase use of recycled vinyl content in their products, or engage in partnerships with companies in take-back programs.

Through a customer-focused Vinyl Buy Back Program, Deceuninck partners with fabricators to reclaim PVC scrap and end-cuts, recycling more than 1.5 million pounds in 2024 alone. The organization installed a dedicated Buyback Sorting Line, using both repurposed equipment and newly fabricated tools to efficiently handle and sort returned materials. The initiative benefits a wide range of stakeholders by fostering efficient operations, cost savings, and eco-friendly building solutions while advancing the long-term sustainability of vinyl as a building material.

“We are proud to present the 2025 Recycling Award to Deceuninck for their innovative Vinyl Buy Back Program,” said Jay Thomas, Executive Director of the VSC. “We have been impressed with how Deceuninck is working with fabricators to ensure their PVC scrap end-cuts are contributing to a circular system. We look forward to watching this program grow and have a continued impact on diverting PVC products from landfills.”

“Sustainability is one of the core organizational pillars at Deceuninck,” said Terrence Ceulemans, president of Deceuninck North America. “Through these programs, we are able to maximize eco-friendliness and minimize waste early on in the production process. In doing so, we lower carbon footprint, reduce landfill volume and emissions, and cut back on reliance on virgin PVC material. It is a win for us, our customers, and the planet.”

Deceuninck North America is a +VantageVinyl®-verified organization by the VSC as well as GreenCircle-certified for its closed-loop window extrusions.

About the Vinyl Sustainability Council

The Vinyl Sustainability Council (VSC), founded in 2016 in partnership with the Vinyl Institute, is a council created to advance the vinyl industry’s efforts in addressing sustainability. The VSC is a collaborative platform for companies, organizations, and other industry stakeholders to come together to create a sustainable development path for the industry. For more information, please visit https://vantagevinyl.com/vinyl-sustainability-council/#.

About Deceuninck North America

Deceuninck North America, LLC is an industry-leading fully integrated design, compounding, tooling, lamination, fiberglass pultrusion and PVC extrusion company that produces energy-efficient residential and commercial window and door systems. The company is committed to developing high-performance products and has customers that produce over 7 million windows and doors annually. Its headquarters are in Monroe, Ohio, with a facility in Fernley, Nevada. Deceuninck North America is part of the Deceuninck Group, an integrated global organization that produces PVC window systems for the building industry. Deceuninck Group is headquartered in Belgium, is listed on Euronext Brussels (ticker: DECB) and employs 3,700 people servicing more than 4,000 customers in more than 90 countries with worldwide production facilities. For more information, please visit DeceuninckNA.com or www.deceuninck.com/investors.

