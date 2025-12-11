Vinyl Sustainability Council Launches Updated +Vantage Vinyl® Standard Version 4.0

Washington, D.C., Dec. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Vinyl Sustainability Council (VSC), a self-funded business council advancing sustainability in the vinyl industry, is excited to announce the release of +Vantage Vinyl® Standard Version 4.0, a major update advancing responsible manufacturing across the vinyl industry. This milestone follows a two-year process of collaboration and public engagement to strengthen sustainability practices.

Key Updates

Greater transparency and reporting requirements for accountability.

Expanded social responsibility focus, strengthening the focus on health & safety and community engagement.

Improved tiering and mandatory requirements to ensure companies are demonstrating continual improvement.

Added advanced and innovative practices that encourage companies to excel beyond the basic requirements.

“Version 4.0 reflects our commitment to continuous improvement and transparency,” said Jay Thomas, Executive Director of VSC. “By strengthening the requirements for reporting and conformance to the standard and we’re ensuring vinyl remains a responsible choice for the future.”

The updated Guiding Principles are now live. For more information or to participate, email info@vantagevinyl.com or visit https://vantagevinyl.com/vantage-vinyl-launches-updated-sustainability-standard-after-two-year-development-process/

About the Vinyl Sustainability Council

The Vinyl Sustainability Council (VSC), founded in 2016 in partnership with the Vinyl Institute, is a collaborative platform for companies, organizations, and other industry stakeholders to come together to advance the U.S. vinyl industry’s contribution to sustainable development. Through its +Vantage Vinyl® verification program, the VSC aims to drive continuous improvement across all three aspects of sustainability – environmental, social, and economic performance. For more information, please visit https://vantagevinyl.com.