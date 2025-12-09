GeeFi (GEE) Raises $1.2M in Presale, Showing Rising Confidence in Its Fully Functional Ecosystem

KINGSTOWN, St. Vincent and Grenadines, Dec. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GeeFi has officially announced a significant milestone in its early funding stages, successfully raising over $1.2 million during its ongoing presale event. This achievement underscores the rapidly growing confidence from the investment community, with more than 2,000 individual investors already participating in the project since the recent launch. The influx of capital and community support highlights a shifting trend in the decentralized finance (DeFi) sector, where investors are increasingly prioritizing projects that demonstrate tangible utility and established development history over speculative concepts.





Rapid Presale Momentum

The pace at which the presale is moving suggests a high level of urgency among early adopters. Following the immediate success of Phase 1, the project has moved swiftly into Phase 2, which is already over 80 percent sold out within just a few days of opening. This rapid depletion of the allocated supply indicates that the window of opportunity for investors to secure tokens at the current price point is narrowing significantly. With only a small portion of tokens remaining in this phase, market analysts anticipate that the presale will transition to the next pricing tier very soon. The increasing daily volume of participants suggests that the market recognizes the value proposition offered by GeeFi’s unique approach to product delivery.





A Proven Track Record Since 2023

A primary driver of this investor enthusiasm is GeeFi’s departure from the standard industry practice. While a vast majority of blockchain startups launch presales backed only by a whitepaper and a vision for future development, GeeFi has taken a fundamentally different route. The development of the core GeeFi technology began in 2023, allowing the team to spend over a year refining, testing, and perfecting their infrastructure before asking for public funding. This strategy has positioned GeeFi as a mature outlier in a crowded market often saturated with early-stage concepts. By prioritizing product development over marketing hype, the team has successfully mitigated the execution risks that typically plague new crypto projects.

Earn Rewards with GeeFi's Referral Program

GeeFi is enhancing community growth and rewarding its supporters through a straightforward and powerful referral system. By simply connecting their wallet, users can instantly generate a personal referral link. When new investors use this link to make a purchase, the referring user automatically earns a 5% commission on the total transaction value. This program provides an excellent opportunity for community members to benefit directly from the project's expansion, creating a mutually beneficial relationship that fuels adoption and rewards advocacy.





Immediate Utility and Access

The tangible result of this long-term development strategy is the immediate availability of the GeeFi wallet. Unlike competitors who promise functional applications months or years down the roadmap, GeeFi has already delivered a market-ready product. The GeeFi wallet is currently fully functional and available for download for Android users, allowing the community to experience the ecosystem's interface and security features firsthand. This "product-first" approach has been instrumental in building trust with the 2,000+ investors who have joined the presale. The team has also confirmed that the iOS version of the wallet is in the final stages of preparation, ensuring that the entire mobile market will soon have access to the platform’s secure storage and transaction capabilities.

Expanding the Financial Ecosystem

Looking beyond the current success of the wallet, GeeFi has outlined an ambitious roadmap to further expand its decentralized financial suite. The team has announced that development is commencing on two critical pillars of the ecosystem: the GeeFi Decentralized Exchange (DEX) and GeeFi Crypto Cards. The upcoming DEX aims to provide users with an environment for swapping assets without intermediaries, while the Crypto Cards are designed to bridge the gap between digital assets and real-world spending. Together with the live wallet, these additions will create a comprehensive, closed-loop financial ecosystem that empowers users to store, trade, and spend their crypto assets easily.

