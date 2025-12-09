TAP Launches New Brokerage Integrations and Advanced Market Intelligence Features

San Diego, CA, Dec. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TAP, Inc., an AI-driven, multi-asset investment and payments platform, today announced an expansion of capabilities across the TAP Platform. New TAP Platform updates include access to individual stock trading through customers’ existing brokerage accounts, support for additional brokerage connections, enhanced market intelligence features and a redesigned mobile experience. Customers can continue using the brokerages and accounts they already rely on while benefiting from a consolidated experience on the TAPInvest.com website.

One Interface for All Brokerage Accounts

TAP customers can now research and access individual stocks held within their linked brokerage accounts. TAP provides a consolidated view of connected accounts and market information, so customers can navigate their investment landscape without switching between multiple platforms to do so.

Expanded Brokerage Connectivity: E*TRADE and Public Now Supported

TAP now also supports connections to E*TRADE and Public. Customers can link these brokerage accounts for real-time portfolio viewing. Through these connections, customers may submit trade orders to their existing brokerages from within the TAP Platform.

All trading activity is processed directly by the customer’s connected brokerage. The platform now supports connections to E*TRADE, Public, Webull, Coinbase, Kraken, Binance, Gemini and more.

TAP: A Unified Platform Across Multiple Asset Classes and Technologies

By integrating AI, stocks, ETFs, mutual funds, digital assets, stablecoins, and real-world assets into a single viewing interface, the TAP Platform aims to reduce the fragmentation customers often experience across multiple investing accounts and asset classes. All execution, settlement, and custody remain with the customer’s existing brokerages and exchanges.

Enhanced Market Insights, Research & Mobile Features

Additionally, TAP will also now display real-time analyst ratings that are sourced from independent third-party data providers. These include items such as Buy, Hold, and Sell indicators, price targets, and other market observations. TAP does not create or verify these ratings and simply presents them within the platform for informational purposes.

The “Why Is It Moving?” section also uses third-party market news feeds to highlight catalysts that may be contributing to stock price movement. Examples include earnings reports, analyst commentary, sector activity, and policy developments.

The latest TAP mobile update also introduces an improved layout and streamlined navigation to help users view research and account information more easily. Enhancements include improved readability, intuitive flows, and simplified interaction with existing brokerage connections.

“As we enter a new era of agentic finance, automated transactions and the blockchain tokenization of global markets - we believe consumers, corporations and governments - will increasingly require simple, unified platforms upon which to verify and transact with one another,” said TAP, Inc. CEO Brian Foote. “This is exactly why we built the TAP Platform: to begin replacing the legacy vendor lock-in, software silos and middleman-dependent systems that exist today.”

About TAP, Inc.

TAP, Inc. is a Utah-based technology company that delivers a digital finance platform for payments, investment and registry on blockchain.

For consumers, the TAP Platform is comprised of the TAP AI-Analyzer, TAURUS AI-Agent, TAP Strategies, stocks, digital assets, stocks, mutual funds, ETFs, real world assets and more, along with the TAP Wallet and TAP Registry.

For enterprises, the TAP Platform is also now available for industry clients in areas such as banking, financial services, real estate, healthcare, government and more to begin the migration onto blockchain tokenized rails through TAP: Blockchain-as-a-Service (BaaS) platform solutions across digital wallets, multiple asset classes and asset registry.

TAP is built on patented technology, including its: U.S. Patent 12,118,613, System and Method for Transferring Currency Using Blockchain, (Foote et al.), issued through 2041.

TAP, Inc. Disclosures

Investing involves risk, including the potential loss of principal. Information provided through TAP Invest is for informational purposes only and is not investment advice. Past performance does not guarantee future results. TAP, Inc. is not a broker-dealer and does not execute, clear, settle, or route trades. All trade orders are transmitted directly to the customer’s connected brokerage. Market data, analyst ratings, “Why Is It Moving” catalysts, and other research insights are sourced from third-party providers. TAP Invest is offered through SocialTrader Robo-RIA, a registered investment adviser, which provides portfolio analytics and related advisory tools in accordance with its regulatory framework. This presentation contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by the use of the words "may," "will," "should," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "continue," "estimates," "projects," "intends," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the Company’s ability to successfully execute its expanded business strategy, including by entering into deﬁnitive agreements with suppliers, commercial partners and customers; general economic and business conditions, events of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conﬂicts, competition, changes in technology and methods of marketing, delays in completing various engineering and manufacturing programs, changes in customer order patterns, changes in product mix, continued success in technical advances and delivering technological innovations, shortages in components, production delays due to performance quality issues with outsourced components, regulatory requirements and the ability to meet them, government agency rules and changes, and various other factors beyond the Company’s control. Except as may be required by law, TAP, Inc. undertakes no obligation, and does not intend, to update these forward-looking statements after the date of this release.