TAP Expands International Brokerage Connectivity Across Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and Latin America

San Diego, CA, Dec. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TAP, Inc., an AI-driven, multi-asset investment and payments platform, today announced an expansion of international brokerage connectivity on the TAP Platform.

Through new integrations with Questrade, Wealthsimple, Trading212, and Stake, TAP now enables users across multiple global markets to connect their existing brokerage accounts for consolidated portfolio viewing, research, and market insights within a single interface.

This expansion allows international users to continue using the brokerages they already rely on while accessing a unified experience through TAPInvest.com.

TAP provides a consolidated view of connected brokerage accounts, enabling users to monitor holdings, balances, and market information across regions without switching platforms. All brokerage accounts remain held, custodied, and managed directly by the customer’s brokerage provider.

With the addition of Questrade, Wealthsimple, Trading212, and Stake, TAP continues to broaden its global brokerage network alongside existing integrations including Webull, Coinbase, Kraken, Binance, Gemini, E*TRADE, and Public. Where supported, users may initiate trade requests that are transmitted directly to their connected brokerages through supported APIs. All trade execution, clearing, settlement, and custody are performed by the customer’s brokerage.

“As investing becomes increasingly global, investors need platforms that work across borders without sacrificing the brokerages they already trust,” said Brian Foote, CEO of TAP, Inc. “This international expansion reflects TAP’s commitment to reducing fragmentation and providing a more unified, simple way to access global investing around the world.”

With these new integrations, TAP now supports brokerage connections for users across the following regions and countries, subject to local brokerage availability and regulatory requirements: Europe: United Kingdom, Guernsey, Gibraltar, Isle of Man, Jersey, Austria, Belgium (limited services in certain cases), Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Switzerland, Sweden, Norway, Iceland, Liechtenstein. Middle East: Kuwait, Oman, Bahrain, Qatar, United Arab Emirates. Africa: Angola, Ghana, Tanzania, Uganda, Zambia. Asia-Pacific: Philippines. Latin America: Mexico, Colombia, Peru, Bolivia, Honduras, Ecuador. Additional Markets: Moldova, Serbia and North Macedonia.

By expanding international connectivity, TAP continues to simplify how users access, view, and contextualize investment information across their existing brokerage accounts worldwide.

About TAP, Inc.

TAP, Inc. is a Utah-based technology company that delivers a digital finance platform for payments, investment and registry on blockchain.

For consumers, the TAP Platform is comprised of the TAP AI-Analyzer, TAURUS AI-Agent, TAP Strategies, stocks, digital assets, stocks, mutual funds, ETFs, real world assets and more, along with the TAP Wallet and TAP Registry.

For enterprises, the TAP Platform is also now available for industry clients in areas such as banking, financial services, real estate, healthcare, government and more to begin the migration onto blockchain tokenized rails through TAP: Blockchain-as-a-Service (BaaS) platform solutions across digital wallets, multiple asset classes and asset registry.

TAP is built on patented technology, including its: U.S. Patent 12,118,613, System and Method for Transferring Currency Using Blockchain, (Foote et al.), issued through 2041.

TAP, Inc. Disclosures

Investing involves risk, including the potential loss of principal. Information provided through TAP Invest is for informational purposes only and is not investment advice. Past performance does not guarantee future results. TAP, Inc. is not a broker-dealer and does not execute, clear, settle, or route trades. Availability and functionality may vary by jurisdiction. TAP is a technology platform and does not execute trades, custody assets, or act as a broker-dealer. All trade orders are transmitted directly to the customer’s connected brokerage. Market data, analyst ratings, “Why Is It Moving?” catalysts, and other research insights are sourced from third-party providers. TAP Invest is offered through SocialTrader Robo-RIA, a registered investment adviser, which provides portfolio analytics and related advisory tools in accordance with its regulatory framework. This presentation contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by the use of the words "may," "will," "should," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "continue," "estimates," "projects," "intends," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the Company’s ability to successfully execute its expanded business strategy, including by entering into deﬁnitive agreements with suppliers, commercial partners and customers; general economic and business conditions, events of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conﬂicts, competition, changes in technology and methods of marketing, delays in completing various engineering and manufacturing programs, changes in customer order patterns, changes in product mix, continued success in technical advances and delivering technological innovations, shortages in components, production delays due to performance quality issues with outsourced components, regulatory requirements and the ability to meet them, government agency rules and changes, and various other factors beyond the Company’s control. Except as may be required by law, TAP, Inc. undertakes no obligation, and does not intend, to update these forward-looking statements after the date of this release.

Website: TAPInvest.com

Sales: Sales@TAPInvest.com

Source: TAP, Inc.