Questex’s Broadband Nation Expo 2025 Connected Public and Private Sector Leaders to Close the Digital Divide for Every American Home

NEW YORK, Dec. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex’s Broadband Nation Expo, the ultimate event for end-to-end broadband deployment and innovation, took place November 17-19 at the Omni Orlando Resort at ChampionsGate in Florida. The event brought together more than 700 industry professionals, including service providers, government, investors, and industry partners to discuss end-to-end broadband. Broadband Nation Expo is created in collaboration with Fierce Network, a mega portal of hard-hitting industry news and analysis, designed to meet the needs of today’s decision makers, and the Telecommunications Industry Association (TIA), the trusted industry association for the connected world.

“Broadband Nation Expo served as a central hub for broadband innovation, funding strategy, and technology deployment, uniting policymakers, service providers, technology pioneers, and community leaders. We were very pleased to host over 100 Service Providers big and small at the event and drive conversations regarding the deployment of networks and we were thrilled to learn that two deals were made at the event,” said Alejandro Piñero, Senior Director, Broadband, Questex. “We look forward to providing our audience with the insights they need to get business done throughout the year and again at our event in the Fall of 2026.”

Event highlights:

Robust conference program that encompassed five tracks including: The Future of Fiber, Connecting Everyone, Workforce Development, Wireless Innovation, and Broadband & Infrastructure Economics. The dynamic agenda with more than 120 speakers included executives from T-Mobile, Google, Comcast, AT&T and more. Broadband Nation Expo also offered a half-day Pre-Conference Workshop.

Over 100 Service Providers from tier 1 providers to regional and rural service providers attended to strategize, partner, and future-proof operations.

Technology agnostic exhibitor floor with more than 75 sponsors covering fiber, fixed wireless, DOCSIS, satellite, and more.

Broadband Nation Connect, a premier networking program brought service providers and key equipment suppliers together through eight curated 15-minute meetings with high-level prospects.

Offered over 20 hours of high-level discussions and networking opportunities.



Here’s what Broadband Nation Expo attendees, speakers and exhibitors had to say about the event:

"The Connect Program was straightforward, impactful, and genuinely helpful for our team—something we will absolutely consider again in the future. The organizers were a pleasure to work with and exceptionally responsive," said Angie Zettler, Marketing Manager, Preseem.

“When it comes to exhibiting at events, The Fiber School is very selective. We want to attend shows where we can meet industry leaders giving us a glimpse of the future, vendors that are providing the products needed to build broadband infrastructure, and the opportunity to talk with people and companies that are looking for solutions for their broadband needs. Broadband Nation delivers exactly that. The breakout sessions offer the ability to attend meetings based on your interests. There is ample time for networking, workshops, one on one meetings and yes interaction with exhibitors. The show was extremely successful for us. We had the opportunity to talk with some of our existing vendors. We met some new vendors that we will be collaborating with in the future, and had real conversations with attendees that I am confident will lead to future business. This was our second event with Broadband Nation Expo, and we are looking forward to attending in 2026,” said Sonny Hunt, COO, FiberOptic.com/The Fiber School.

“It was my pleasure to participate and to moderate a panel at this year’s Broadband Nation Expo. The conversations throughout the event reflected the momentum across the industry, and I was grateful to be part of it,” said Heather Gate, Executive Vice President, Digital Inclusion, Connected Nation.

Broadband Nation Expo 2026 is headed to New Orleans November 18-20. Register your interest for the 2026 event here, and stay connected with the latest updates by following Broadband Nation Expo on LinkedIn and X.

Partnership opportunities for Broadband Nation Expo 2026 can be explored by contacting Scott Gruntorad at sgruntorad@questex.com.

