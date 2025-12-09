Banner Health President and CEO Named Among 100 Most Influential People in Healthcare

Phoenix, Ariz., Dec. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the second consecutive year, Banner Health President and Chief Executive Officer Amy Perry has been named to Modern Healthcare's 100 Most Influential People in Healthcare—a recognition of Banner's industry-leading work in innovation, integration, and community-centered care.

Since joining in November 2021, Perry has positioned Banner as a model for the future of health care by combining clinical excellence, advanced technology, and financial strength while maintaining the organization's nonprofit mission and deep community roots.

Perry leads Banner Health, one of the nation's largest nonprofit hospital systems, serving communities across six states. As Arizona's largest employer, Banner Health operates 33 hospitals, including three academic medical centers, and provides coverage for 1.2 million members through its health insurance plans and network.

Banner Health is expanding the use of artificial intelligence and clinical research to improve health outcomes and expand access. The organization's dedicated team and innovative approach enables Banner’s continued investment in communities, new services, and academic training of more than 1,300 medical residents and fellows. Banner’s integrated model positions the Phoenix-based system as a national leader in value-based care and managing the health of entire populations.

"This recognition reflects Banner Health's commitment to reimagining healthcare," Perry said. "Our system spans rural and urban communities, hospitals and clinics, medical practices and insurance, academic medicine and community health. This allows us to meet all our patients' needs. We've built a model that combines exceptional care, technology, financial strength, and a people-first culture, all while honoring our nonprofit mission to serve our communities."

Banner Health's "One Team" approach has fostered an exceptional workplace culture, with 84% of team members reporting overall satisfaction. The organization’s consecutive Great Place to Work certifications, affirm that innovation and employee wellbeing can thrive and strengthen one another.

"Amy's transformative leadership continues to elevate Banner Health's position as a national healthcare leader and innovator," said Anne Mariucci, chair of the Banner Health board of directors. "Her vision for an integrated healthcare ecosystem that serves diverse communities, combines clinical excellence with insurance expertise, and leverages technology while maintaining the human connection is setting new standards for the industry. She's proving that a nonprofit system with deep community roots can lead the transformation of American healthcare while making our mission to 'make healthcare easier so life can be better' a reality."

Perry's industry influence extends beyond this honor. She has been recognized three times as one of Modern Healthcare's Top 25 Women Leaders and twice as one of Becker's Top 130 Women Healthcare Leaders to Know.

Perry is listed at No. 55 on the 2025 list of the 100 Most Influential People in Healthcare. The complete ranking was published in the Dec. 8 issue of Modern Healthcare magazine, and profiles of all honorees are online at ModernHealthcare.com/100MostInfluential.

