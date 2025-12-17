Banner Health part of global study that reveals higher Alzheimer’s prevalence than expected

Sun City, Ariz., Dec. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New research has provided the first ever population-based data on the frequency of Alzheimer’s disease neuropathological changes (ADNC) – a key causal factor behind the development of dementia – and found that it is more prevalent than previously thought in people over 70. These changes were less common in people with higher education levels.

The research, published in Nature, was co-authored by Nicholas Ashton, PhD, of Banner Sun Health Research Institute, and conducted by University of Gothenburg in Sweden, King’s College London and Stavanger University Hospital in Norway. Researchers used a simple non-invasive blood test to establish that more than 1 in 10 adults over 70 met the eligibility criteria for monoclonal antibody treatments capable of slowing cognitive decline.

ADNC are deposits of proteins in the brain that result in the death of neurons and synapses, particularly in the hippocampus, which is vital for memory. While they are an excellent biomarker and early sign for the potential development of Alzheimer’s and other related diseases, testing for it in the U.S. requires FDA-approved blood tests which have limited availability and may be limited by insurance, or a PET scan or a lumbar puncture. As such, the true prevalence of ADNC has been difficult to establish.

"These findings represent a major step forward in Alzheimer's research, revealing that disease-related brain changes are far more common than we previously understood," said Dr. Ashton, senior director of Banner's Fluid Biomarker Program and the study’s co-lead author. "As the first population-based study using blood tests at this scale, we're moving these tests from research settings into real-world applications. This allows us to identify individuals in the earliest stages of disease and connect them with treatments that may slow cognitive decline — a critical advancement as our population ages."

In this study, researchers worked with members of the The Trøndelag Health Study (HUNT) in Norway to analyze 11,486 blood samples provided by 9,095 participants over the age of 57 in the local population.

Their analysis of the data found the prevalence of ADNC increased with age; just under 8% of participants aged 65 to 69 compared to 65% of people over 90 had the biomarker.

Further analysis, however, revealed that among those participants over the age of 70, ADNC was present in 60% of people with dementia, and in 32.6% of those with mild cognitive impairment. Researchers suggest this shows evidence of a higher prevalence of Alzheimer’s dementia in older individuals and a lower prevalence of preclinical AD in younger groups than previously estimated.

The findings of this research challenge previously held beliefs about the nature of Alzheimer’s disease, including that it is a “female dominant” disease. Researchers were unable to find any differences in prevalence between the sexes at any age group.

Professor Dag Aarsland, lead researcher at the Centre for Age-related Medicine at Stavanger University Hospital, a professor of Old Age Psychiatry at King’s Institute of Psychiatry, Psychology and Neuroscience and the study’s co-lead author, said, “In an aging global population, the assessment and treatment of dementia presents a significant challenge. Our study used a simple blood test to establish changes that contribute to cognitive impairment in those with dementia.

“In doing so, we found that around 11% of participants over the age of 70 meet the eligibility criteria for monoclonal antibody treatments that can potentially slow the impact of cognitive decline in these individuals.

“If we are to meet this global challenge, it is vital that we are able to detect signs of Alzheimer’s disease at the earliest possible stages. This blood test looks to be an effective means of providing that clarity at scale.”

The blood test used in this study is available for use in the U.S.

The researchers are now exploring how well these blood-based biomarkers can predict the development of dementia. They also want to work with general practitioners to find out how these tests can be used in primary care.

This research exemplifies the work of Banner Health's Fluid Biomarker Program, which is establishing Banner as a destination center for Alzheimer's biomarker innovation. The program focuses on developing and validating biological markers in bodily fluids to support early detection of neurodegenerative diseases, cancer and autoimmune disorders. Through two specialized laboratories at Banner Sun Health Research Institute, the program spans the full spectrum from biomarker discovery to clinical implementation, serving academic and industry partners worldwide. The program is part of the Banner Alzheimer’s Institutes.

