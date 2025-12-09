AlphaVest Acquisition Corp and AMC Corporation Announce Closing of Business Combination

Combined company renamed to AMC Robotics Corporation and is expected to trade on Nasdaq under ‘AMCI’ on or about December 10, 2025

Transaction positions Company to accelerate commercialization of new AI-powered patrol and incident response robot

Raises over $10 million in Private Financing from Investors and from Cash Released from Trust





NEW YORK, Dec. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AlphaVest Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ: ATMV) (the “Company” or “AlphaVest”), a special purpose acquisition company, and AMC Corporation (“AMC”), a security and safety technology solutions company, today announced the completion of their previously announced business combination (“the Business Combination”).

Sean (Shengwei) Da, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of AMC, said, “Today marks an important milestone for AMC as we prepare to enter the public markets and begin trading on Nasdaq. Since 2014, we’ve built an established portfolio of smart security solutions and have remained focused on our mission to create safer, smarter, and more efficient solutions for businesses and homes. As we enter this next chapter, we are excited to advance our innovations and deliver leading products that can bring a new level of automation to our enterprise customers. With the launch of our AI-powered robotic technology, we have an opportunity to capture share in the warehousing market and drive long-term growth. We are truly grateful for our employees, partners, and investors whose support has made this achievement possible.”

The combined company has been renamed AMC Robotics Corporation and the combined company’s common stock is expected to trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol “AMCI” on or about Wednesday, December 10, 2025.

The Company also announced the contemporaneous closing of the previously announced $8 million private financing at $10.00 per share. The proceeds of the private financing together with the cash released to the combined company from AlphaVest’s trust is expected to provide more than $10,200,000 before transaction related closing expenses.

Advisors

EarlyBirdCapital, Inc. and Small Seashell Limited served as financial advisors to ATMV. Revere Securities served as financial advisor to AMC. Graubard Miller served as legal advisor to AMC. Winston & Strawn LLP served as legal advisor to ATMV.

AMC Corporation

AMC is an innovative technology solutions company that designs, develops, and distributes smart enterprise and consumer safety and security products. AMC’s portfolio of YI security cameras is powered by AI, deep learning and edge computing patents, which support its leading video imaging and vision technology capabilities. Leveraging its existing software capabilities, AMC has designed and developed an AI-powered quadruped robot, which is expected to serve as an all-in-one patrol and incident response warehouse solution. For more information, please visit www.amcx.ai.

