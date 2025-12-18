NOTICE TO DISREGARD -- AMC Robotics Corporation

NEW YORK, Dec. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- We are advised by AMC Robotics Corporation that journalists and other readers should disregard the news releases, “AMC Robotics Establishes Supplier Framework to Enable Robotics Deployment in Japan” and “Update - AMC Robotics Establishes Supplier Framework to Enable Robotics Deployment in Japan” issued December 17, 2025, over GlobeNewswire.