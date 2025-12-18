NEW YORK, Dec. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- We are advised by AMC Robotics Corporation that journalists and other readers should disregard the news releases, “AMC Robotics Establishes Supplier Framework to Enable Robotics Deployment in Japan” and “Update - AMC Robotics Establishes Supplier Framework to Enable Robotics Deployment in Japan” issued December 17, 2025, over GlobeNewswire.
NOTICE TO DISREGARD -- AMC Robotics Corporation
| Source: AMC Robotics Corporation AMC Robotics Corporation
Recommended Reading
-
December 09, 2025 16:30 ET | Source: AMC Corporation
Combined company renamed to AMC Robotics Corporation and is expected to trade on Nasdaq under ‘AMCI’ on or about December 10, 2025Transaction positions Company to accelerate commercialization of new...Read More