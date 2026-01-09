AMC Robotics Showcases Kyro™ at CES 2026, Embodying the "ChatGPT Moment for Physical AI"

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMC Robotics Corporation (Nasdaq: AMCI) (“AMC Robotics” or the “Company”), a leading AI-driven robotics solutions company, today announced its participation at CES® 2026. The Company demonstrated its latest artificial intelligence–powered technologies, headlined by Kyro™, its proprietary quadruped robotic platform.

The demonstration comes at a pivotal time for the industry. During his CES 2026 keynote, NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang declared that “the ChatGPT moment for physical AI is here,” describing a new era where machines move beyond digital processing to “understand, reason, and act in the real world.”

At CES, AMC Robotics showcased how Kyro™ utilizes these breakthroughs through advanced mobility, autonomous navigation, and AI-enabled perception. By integrating these "thinking" capabilities, Kyro™ is designed to address complex operational challenges in industrial, commercial, and public-sector environments.

“Jensen Huang’s vision of ‘Physical AI’ is exactly what we are delivering with the Kyro™ platform,” said Sean Da, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer AMC Robotics. “As NVIDIA noted this week, the industry is shifting toward ‘AI immigrants’—robotic systems that can solve global labor shortages by performing essential work in areas such as manufacturing and inspection. Kyro™ is built to be a primary participant of this new economy, providing a reliable and adaptable solution for environments that require human-like reasoning and machine-like precision.”

AMC Robotics’ presence at CES 2026 reinforces its ambition to become a leading provider of integrated, AI-enabled robotics platforms. Kyro™ is designed as a modular platform capable of supporting diverse use cases, including safety inspection, security, and large-scale data collection.

“Our goal is to take the intelligence of the ‘soft world’ and anchor it in the ‘hard world’ of physical infrastructure,” added Mr. Da. “By leveraging the latest in reasoning-based autonomy, we are placing AMC Robotics at the forefront of the robotics revolution.”



As part of its broader strategy, AMC Robotics is building an integrated global footprint spanning product development, manufacturing, and operational support to meet the expanding customer demand for intelligent robotic solutions.

About AMC Robotics Corporation

AMC Robotics (Nasdaq: AMCI) is an AI-driven robotics company focused on developing intelligent, scalable hardware and software solutions. The Company’s flagship platform, Kyro™, empowers industries to automate complex tasks through advanced perception and autonomous mobility. For more information, please visit www.amcx.ai.

