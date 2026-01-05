AMC Robotics Establishes Vietnam Subsidiary to Expand Local Partnerships and Support Robotics Manufacturing

NEW YORK, Jan. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMC Robotics Corporation (Nasdaq: AMCI) (“AMC Robotics” or the “Company”), an AI-driven robotics solutions company, today announced the establishment of a Vietnamese wholly owned subsidiary with its operations to be located in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, to support the manufacturing and production scale-up of its quadruped robotic dog, Kyro™️.

The Vietnam subsidiary, AMCV Company Limited, will operate as a dedicated regional manufacturing and operations hub, focused on robotics manufacturing execution, including supplier coordination, mechanical and electronic assembly, systems integration, quality control, and supply-chain management for Kyro™️, AMC Robotics’ proprietary quadruped robot platform.

This expansion represents a strategic step in building a globally distributed manufacturing footprint for AMC Robotics’ hardware products. By establishing a manufacturing facility in a cost efficient and tariff stable country like Vietnam, the Company aims to improve production efficiency, enhance cost structure, shorten lead times, and support scalable commercial deployments of Kyro™️ across industrial, commercial, and public-sector applications.

Vietnam is recognized as a leading center for advanced manufacturing, offering a skilled workforce and a robust ecosystem for electronics manufacturing, robotics components, and precision assembly. Through AMCV Company Limited, AMC Robotics plans to collaborate closely with qualified local suppliers to support end-to-end manufacturing workflows, from component sourcing and sub-assembly to final system integration, testing, and validation of Kyro™️ units.

The establishment of the Vietnam subsidiary aligns with AMC Robotics’ long-term strategy to vertically integrate robotics hardware, AI software, and operational services, ensuring consistent production quality and reliable scalability as demand for Kyro™️ increases.

AMC Robotics will continue discussions with local manufacturing partners regarding production scope, capacity planning, and quality-assurance standards, and expects to provide further updates as Kyro™️ manufacturing operations in Vietnam progress. Additionally, the company considers expanding its Vietnam presence in the future through the potential establishment of a Research and Development Center, intended to support ongoing product innovation, engineering development, and next-generation robotics initiatives.

AMC Robotics Corporation

AMC Robotics is an innovative technology solutions company that designs, develops, and distributes smart enterprise and consumer safety and security products. Leveraging its existing software capabilities, AMC Robotics has designed and developed an AI-powered quadruped robot, which is expected to serve as an all-in-one patrol and incident response warehouse solution. For more information, please visit www.amcx.ai.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain statements that constitute “forward-looking statements” as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include information concerning the Company’s possible or assumed future results of operations, business strategies, debt levels, competitive position, industry environment, potential growth opportunities, and the effects of regulation. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company’s management’s current expectations, projections, and beliefs, as well as a number of assumptions concerning future events. When used in this communication, the words “estimates,” “projected,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “forecasts,” “plans,” “intends,” “believes,” “seeks,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “future,” “propose,” and variations of these words or similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions, or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other important factors, many of which are outside of the Company’s control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other important factors include, but are not limited to: (a) challenges in opening operations in new jurisdictions, including but not limited to compliance with local ordinances, obtaining any necessary permits and regulatory oversight; (b) the ability to recognize the anticipated benefits of the new operations; (c) the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against the Company; (d) the ability to continue to meet the applicable stock exchange listing standards; (e) the effect of the Company’s recently completed business combination with AlphaVest Acquisition Corp (“AlphaVest”) on the Company’s business relationships, performance, and business generally and the risk that such transaction further disrupts current plans and operations of the Company or its subsidiaries; (f) the ability to recognize the anticipated benefits of the transaction with AlphaVest, which may be affected by, among other things, competition, the ability of the Company to grow and manage growth profitably, maintain relationships with customers and suppliers and retain its management and key employees; (g) changes in applicable laws or regulations, including legal or regulatory developments (including, without limitation, accounting considerations); (h) the possibility that AMC Robotics may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; (i) AMC Robotics’ estimates of expenses and profitability; (j) the ability to enter into definitive agreements for the supplier framework; (k) other risks and uncertainties indicated under “Risk Factors” contained in the definitive proxy statement/prospectus for the transaction with AlphaVest, and other documents filed or to be filed with the SEC by AMC Robotics. Copies are available on the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made.

The Company assumes no obligation and, except as required by law, does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. The Company gives no assurance that it will achieve its expectations.