The Magnum Ice Cream Company confirms inclusion in AEX index on Euronext Amsterdam

Amsterdam 10 December 2025 | The Magnum Ice Cream Company (TMICC; AEX: “MICC”), the world’s largest ice cream company, today confirmed its inclusion in the AEX Index on Euronext Amsterdam as of its first day of trading on 8 December. The announcement follows Euronext’s quarterly index review, which is based on criteria, including free-float and market capitalisation.

The AEX Index comprises the 30 largest and most actively traded companies listed on Euronext Amsterdam and is the main index of the Dutch stock market.

“As the global ice cream leader, headquartered in Amsterdam, The Netherlands – we are proud to be included alongside leading Dutch and international businesses as part of the AEX – Euronext Amsterdam’s premier index. As we begin life as a listed company, we look forward to engaging with investors and expanding the Ice Cream category with our exciting new innovations.” - Abhijit Bhattacharya, CFO, The Magnum Ice Cream Company

TMICC listed on Euronext Amsterdam on 8 December 2025, with secondary listings on the London Stock Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange. As the global leader in ice cream, TMICC operates a portfolio of iconic brands including the heart brand, Magnum, Cornetto and Ben & Jerry’s, with a presence in over 80 countries and a strategy focused on driving sustainable growth through innovation, productivity, and disciplined investment.

About The Magnum Ice Cream Company

The Magnum Ice Cream Company is the world’s largest ice cream company. With an unrivalled portfolio of brands including global power brands Magnum, Ben & Jerry’s, Wall’s and Cornetto, and with a global fleet of 3 million freezers, our products are available in over 80 countries. The company generated €7.9 billion in revenue in 2024. For more information, visit The Magnum Ice Cream Company website.