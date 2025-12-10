Transaction in Own Shares

LEI: 213800NNT42FFIZB1T09 
10 December 2025

Transactions in Own Shares

Foresight Group Holdings Limited ("Foresight", the "Group"), a leading investment manager in real assets and providing capital for growth, announces that, in accordance with the terms of its new share buyback programme announced on 10 April 2025 (the “Share Buyback”), the Group purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £nil par value (“Ordinary Shares”) each through JOH Berenberg, Gossler & Co KG (which is trading for these purposes as Berenberg) (“Berenberg”).

Date of purchase:9 December 2025
Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased:16,698
Lowest price paid per share (GBp):410.00
Highest price paid per share (GBp):414.00
Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp):411.624566

Once settled, the purchased shares will be held by the Group in treasury, which means they will have no voting rights while they are held in treasury. Under the new Buyback Programme, an aggregate of 2,495,813 Ordinary Shares have been bought back.

As a result of the above, of the Group’s 116,347,803 Ordinary Shares currently in issue, a total of 115,210,296 have voting rights and 1,137,507 held in treasury and are therefore non-voting. The total number of voting shares may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in the Group under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the UK version of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 which is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Berenberg as part of the Share Buyback.

Aggregate information re the Share Buybacks:

VenueVolume-weighted average price
(pence per share)		Aggregated volume
LSE411.62456616,698

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares purchasedTransaction price (GBp share)Time of transaction (UK Time)Trading Venue  
  
121413.5008:27:44LSE  
561413.5008:27:44LSE  
534412.5008:33:13LSE  
27412.5008:33:13LSE  
282412.5009:37:21LSE  
377412.5009:37:21LSE  
622411.5010:04:31LSE  
17411.0010:45:56LSE  
13411.0010:46:36LSE  
11411.0010:48:16LSE  
450412.5011:17:30LSE  
650412.5011:17:30LSE  
664412.5011:44:49LSE  
314412.5011:44:49LSE  
611412.0012:02:15LSE  
205410.5012:18:19LSE  
406410.5012:18:19LSE  
686411.0012:56:47LSE  
100411.0013:00:43LSE  
18411.0013:00:43LSE  
217411.0013:00:44LSE  
217411.0013:00:50LSE  
183411.0013:00:50LSE  
18411.0013:00:50LSE  
18411.0013:00:50LSE  
217411.0013:01:49LSE  
765411.0013:01:49LSE  
217411.0013:02:04LSE  
383411.0013:02:04LSE  
18411.0013:02:04LSE  
2411.0013:02:04LSE  
16411.0013:02:04LSE  
2411.0013:02:04LSE  
173411.0013:02:05LSE  
150411.0013:03:45LSE  
2411.0013:03:45LSE  
65411.0013:05:17LSE  
781411.0013:05:17LSE  
49410.5013:10:01LSE  
161410.5013:10:25LSE  
256410.5013:13:29LSE  
213410.5013:14:48LSE  
217411.0013:22:50LSE  
217411.0013:22:50LSE  
33411.0013:22:51LSE  
184411.0013:22:51LSE  
42411.0013:22:51LSE  
175411.0013:22:51LSE  
33411.0013:22:51LSE  
184411.0013:22:51LSE  
217411.0013:25:41LSE  
147411.0013:25:41LSE  
173411.0013:27:48LSE  
44411.0013:27:48LSE  
28411.0013:27:48LSE  
29411.0013:27:49LSE  
8411.0013:27:49LSE  
3410.0013:42:57LSE  
239410.0013:47:57LSE  
214410.0013:54:06LSE  
211410.0014:08:59LSE  
210414.0014:58:49LSE  
210413.5015:04:52LSE  
198412.5015:14:17LSE  
96412.5015:14:17LSE  
250412.5015:25:20LSE  
234412.5015:25:20LSE  
217412.0015:26:14LSE  
187412.0015:28:56LSE  
30412.0015:38:06LSE  
4412.0015:38:06LSE  
154412.0015:38:06LSE  
59412.0015:38:06LSE  
48412.0015:38:06LSE  
169412.0015:38:17LSE  
217412.0015:39:23LSE  
217412.0015:39:23LSE  
199412.0015:39:23LSE  
18412.0015:40:32LSE  
198412.0015:40:32LSE  
19412.0015:40:32LSE  
168412.0015:40:32LSE  
24412.0015:40:32LSE  
25412.0015:40:32LSE  
47412.0015:40:32LSE  
310410.5016:11:14LSE  

For further information please contact:

Foresight Group Investors
Liz Scorer / Ben McGrory
+44 (0) 7966 966956 / +44 (0) 7443 821577
ir@foresightgroup.eu

Berenberg (Joint Corporate Broker)
James Felix / John Welch / Dan Gee-Summons
+44 (0) 203 753 7800

H-Advisors Maitland
Sam Cartwright / Audrey Da Costa
+44 (0) 782 725 4561 / +44 (0) 781 710 5562
Foresight@h-advisors.global

About Foresight Group Holdings Limited

Founded in 1984, Foresight is a leading investment manager in real assets and capital for growth, operating across the UK, Europe, and Australia.

With decades of experience, Foresight offers investors access to attractive investment opportunities at the forefront of change. Foresight actively builds and grows investment solutions to support the energy transition, decarbonise industry, enhance nature recovery and realise the economic potential of ambitious companies.

A constituent of the FTSE 250 index, Foresight’s diversified investment strategies combine financial and operational skillsets to maximise asset value and provide attractive returns to its investors. Its wide range of private and public funds is complemented with a variety of investment solutions designed for the retail market.

Foresight is united by a shared commitment to build a sustainable future and grow thriving companies and economies.

Visit https://foresight.group for more information.

Follow us on LinkedIn for key updates. 


