LEI: 213800NNT42FFIZB1T09

10 December 2025

Transactions in Own Shares

Foresight Group Holdings Limited ("Foresight", the "Group"), a leading investment manager in real assets and providing capital for growth, announces that, in accordance with the terms of its new share buyback programme announced on 10 April 2025 (the “Share Buyback”), the Group purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £nil par value (“Ordinary Shares”) each through JOH Berenberg, Gossler & Co KG (which is trading for these purposes as Berenberg) (“Berenberg”).

Date of purchase: 9 December 2025 Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 16,698 Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 410.00 Highest price paid per share (GBp): 414.00 Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp): 411.624566

Once settled, the purchased shares will be held by the Group in treasury, which means they will have no voting rights while they are held in treasury. Under the new Buyback Programme, an aggregate of 2,495,813 Ordinary Shares have been bought back.

As a result of the above, of the Group’s 116,347,803 Ordinary Shares currently in issue, a total of 115,210,296 have voting rights and 1,137,507 held in treasury and are therefore non-voting. The total number of voting shares may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in the Group under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the UK version of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 which is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Berenberg as part of the Share Buyback.

Aggregate information re the Share Buybacks:

Venue Volume-weighted average price

(pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 411.624566 16,698

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price (GBp share) Time of transaction (UK Time) Trading Venue 121 413.50 08:27:44 LSE 561 413.50 08:27:44 LSE 534 412.50 08:33:13 LSE 27 412.50 08:33:13 LSE 282 412.50 09:37:21 LSE 377 412.50 09:37:21 LSE 622 411.50 10:04:31 LSE 17 411.00 10:45:56 LSE 13 411.00 10:46:36 LSE 11 411.00 10:48:16 LSE 450 412.50 11:17:30 LSE 650 412.50 11:17:30 LSE 664 412.50 11:44:49 LSE 314 412.50 11:44:49 LSE 611 412.00 12:02:15 LSE 205 410.50 12:18:19 LSE 406 410.50 12:18:19 LSE 686 411.00 12:56:47 LSE 100 411.00 13:00:43 LSE 18 411.00 13:00:43 LSE 217 411.00 13:00:44 LSE 217 411.00 13:00:50 LSE 183 411.00 13:00:50 LSE 18 411.00 13:00:50 LSE 18 411.00 13:00:50 LSE 217 411.00 13:01:49 LSE 765 411.00 13:01:49 LSE 217 411.00 13:02:04 LSE 383 411.00 13:02:04 LSE 18 411.00 13:02:04 LSE 2 411.00 13:02:04 LSE 16 411.00 13:02:04 LSE 2 411.00 13:02:04 LSE 173 411.00 13:02:05 LSE 150 411.00 13:03:45 LSE 2 411.00 13:03:45 LSE 65 411.00 13:05:17 LSE 781 411.00 13:05:17 LSE 49 410.50 13:10:01 LSE 161 410.50 13:10:25 LSE 256 410.50 13:13:29 LSE 213 410.50 13:14:48 LSE 217 411.00 13:22:50 LSE 217 411.00 13:22:50 LSE 33 411.00 13:22:51 LSE 184 411.00 13:22:51 LSE 42 411.00 13:22:51 LSE 175 411.00 13:22:51 LSE 33 411.00 13:22:51 LSE 184 411.00 13:22:51 LSE 217 411.00 13:25:41 LSE 147 411.00 13:25:41 LSE 173 411.00 13:27:48 LSE 44 411.00 13:27:48 LSE 28 411.00 13:27:48 LSE 29 411.00 13:27:49 LSE 8 411.00 13:27:49 LSE 3 410.00 13:42:57 LSE 239 410.00 13:47:57 LSE 214 410.00 13:54:06 LSE 211 410.00 14:08:59 LSE 210 414.00 14:58:49 LSE 210 413.50 15:04:52 LSE 198 412.50 15:14:17 LSE 96 412.50 15:14:17 LSE 250 412.50 15:25:20 LSE 234 412.50 15:25:20 LSE 217 412.00 15:26:14 LSE 187 412.00 15:28:56 LSE 30 412.00 15:38:06 LSE 4 412.00 15:38:06 LSE 154 412.00 15:38:06 LSE 59 412.00 15:38:06 LSE 48 412.00 15:38:06 LSE 169 412.00 15:38:17 LSE 217 412.00 15:39:23 LSE 217 412.00 15:39:23 LSE 199 412.00 15:39:23 LSE 18 412.00 15:40:32 LSE 198 412.00 15:40:32 LSE 19 412.00 15:40:32 LSE 168 412.00 15:40:32 LSE 24 412.00 15:40:32 LSE 25 412.00 15:40:32 LSE 47 412.00 15:40:32 LSE 310 410.50 16:11:14 LSE

For further information please contact:

Foresight Group Investors

Liz Scorer / Ben McGrory

+44 (0) 7966 966956 / +44 (0) 7443 821577

ir@foresightgroup.eu

Berenberg (Joint Corporate Broker)

James Felix / John Welch / Dan Gee-Summons

+44 (0) 203 753 7800

H-Advisors Maitland

Sam Cartwright / Audrey Da Costa

+44 (0) 782 725 4561 / +44 (0) 781 710 5562

Foresight@h-advisors.global



About Foresight Group Holdings Limited

Founded in 1984, Foresight is a leading investment manager in real assets and capital for growth, operating across the UK, Europe, and Australia.

With decades of experience, Foresight offers investors access to attractive investment opportunities at the forefront of change. Foresight actively builds and grows investment solutions to support the energy transition, decarbonise industry, enhance nature recovery and realise the economic potential of ambitious companies.

A constituent of the FTSE 250 index, Foresight’s diversified investment strategies combine financial and operational skillsets to maximise asset value and provide attractive returns to its investors. Its wide range of private and public funds is complemented with a variety of investment solutions designed for the retail market.

Foresight is united by a shared commitment to build a sustainable future and grow thriving companies and economies.

Visit https://foresight.group for more information.

Follow us on LinkedIn for key updates.