The Glen at Ocala Becomes the Newest Community to Join SRI Management

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., Dec. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SRI Management is pleased to announce the addition of The Glen at Ocala, a senior living community offering Independent Living, Assisted Living, and Memory Care in one of Florida’s most charming and scenic regions.

Located in Ocala, Florida, this community sits among rolling pastures, ancient oaks, and some of the state’s most celebrated outdoor destinations. Widely known as the Horse Capital of the World, Ocala blends natural beauty, equestrian excellence, and vibrant local culture. Residents and visitors enjoy the world-renowned World Equestrian Center, luxury hotels, dining and shopping, as well as a year-round calendar of events. Seasonal favorites like polo matches, the Ocala Strawberry Festival, and Light Up Ocala contribute to the city’s warm, welcoming spirit and make it a natural fit for senior living.

This inviting backdrop supports the lifestyle offered at The Glen at Ocala. The community features Assisted Living and Memory Care supported by Independent Living villas, creating a seamless living experience that adapts as resident needs evolve. With maintenance-free living, thoughtful amenities, and meaningful social opportunities, residents can enjoy each day with confidence and connection.

“The Glen at Ocala is a beautiful reflection of the principles we value most at SRI Management of care, connection, and hospitality. It offers the kind of environment where residents can really thrive, and we’re proud to have it in the SRI Management family,” SRI Management President Todd Filippone said.

As SRI Management continues expanding, The Glen at Ocala stands out as the kind of mission-driven community reflecting the company’s values and long-term vision.

“What makes The Glen at Ocala special is how well it aligns with who we are as an organization,” Filippone said. “The focus on resident experience, team support, and meaningful care makes it an ideal addition, and we’re excited to manage it.”

For more information, visit www.TheGlenOcala.com.

About SRI Management

SRI Management, part of the SR Companies family of brands, provides seniors and their families with an exceptional senior living experience, guided by the company’s core values of Character, Compassion, Commitment, Consistency, and Communication. SRI Management oversees nearly 60 Independent Living, Assisted Living, and Memory Care communities throughout the United States. More information about SRI Management can be found at www.srimgt.com.

