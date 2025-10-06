Impact Senior Living Expands in South Carolina With the Addition of Harbison Shores

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., Oct. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Impact Senior Living, an affiliated brand of SRI Management, is proud to announce the addition of Harbison Shores in Irmo, South Carolina, to its growing portfolio. This expansion underscores Impact Senior Living’s commitment to creating warm and welcoming environments where residents receive both exceptional care and opportunities for meaningful engagement.

”Welcoming Harbison Shores into our organization is more than an acquisition; it’s an investment in the people of Irmo and the surrounding region,” said Andrew Hendry, Vice President of Operations at Impact Senior Living. “We believe seniors deserve not only excellent care but also an environment that inspires connection, comfort, and joy. Harbison Shores embodies those values, and we’re excited to serve its residents and families.”

Harbison Shores, just a short drive to the capital city of Columbia, offers Assisted Living and Memory Care, designed to provide support in a welcoming setting. Residents enjoy thoughtfully designed living spaces, home-cooked meals, and enriching activities, all while benefiting from the peace of mind that comes with assisted support. Its convenient location near shopping, dining, and medical providers ensures accessibility while maintaining a close-knit, community atmosphere.

The partnership with SRI Management, a trusted leader with two and a half decades of experience in senior living, strengthens Impact Senior Living’s ability to provide operational excellence while maintaining a local, resident-first focus.

Todd Filippone, President of SRI Management, emphasized the importance of collaboration. “Our work with Impact Senior Living allows us to blend deep industry expertise with a fresh approach. Together, we are committed to ensuring communities like Harbison Shores not only meet the highest standards of care but also become places where residents can thrive every day.”

With Harbison Shores now part of its portfolio, Impact Senior Living continues to expand its reach while staying true to its mission of offering compassionate service, innovative programs, and environments where seniors truly feel at home.

About Impact Senior Living

Impact Senior Living is committed to providing outstanding senior living services at an exceptional value. With a focus on a compassionate and consistent resident experience, Impact Senior Living continues to grow and expand in this essential sector. As an affiliated company of SRI Management, Impact Senior Living remains dedicated to making a positive difference for residents, their families, and owners. Learn More: www.impactsl.com



About SRI Management

SRI Management provides seniors and their families with an exceptional senior living experience, guided by the company’s core values of Character, Compassion, Commitment, Consistency, and Communication. SRI Management oversees 60 Independent Living, Assisted Living, and Memory Care communities throughout the United States. For more information about SRI Management, visit www.srimgt.com. SRI Management is an affiliate of SR Companies, a successful company that develops and manages senior living communities and hotels throughout the United States.

