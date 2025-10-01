SRI Management Welcomes The Glen Villas & The Glen at Oak Ridge to Its Portfolio

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., Oct. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SRI Management is proud to announce the addition of The Glen Villas in Cumming, Georgia, and The Glen at Oak Ridge in Oak Ridge, Tennessee. With these new additions, SRI Management now operates 59 senior living communities across the United States.

“These new additions represent our continued commitment to providing exceptional senior living experiences to residents and their families,” said Todd Filippone, President of SRI Management. “We are honored to bring our signature programs, compassionate care, and operational excellence to both The Glen Villas and The Glen at Oak Ridge.”

The Glen Villas

The Glen Villas offers 94 Independent Living units, 68 Personal Care units, and 20 Memory Care units in one of the most beautiful settings in Cumming, Georgia. Surrounded by charming villas, the community is thoughtfully designed to provide a welcoming, country club–style atmosphere where residents can embrace independence while receiving personalized support as needed.

Residents enjoy spacious, comfortable living options paired with inviting common areas, social spaces, and engaging amenities. Whether relaxing in the villa neighborhood, gathering with friends, or participating in life-enriching programs, The Glen Villas fosters a vibrant lifestyle rooted in connection, care, and hospitality.

The Glen at Oak Ridge

The Glen at Oak Ridge in Tennessee features 71 Assisted Living units and 20 Memory Care units in a community designed to feel like home. Each apartment emphasizes comfort and ease, with modern finishes, abundant natural light, and warm, welcoming spaces.

Amenities include a salon, fitness center, movie theater, and community gardens that create daily opportunities for both relaxation and engagement. Spacious common areas encourage connection, from morning coffee to friendly card games, while tranquil outdoor spaces provide a peaceful retreat. With compassionate care and thoughtful design, The Glen at Oak Ridge supports a fulfilling senior living experience in the heart of Tennessee.

“These two senior living communities are wonderful additions to the SRI Management family. Our targeted and mindful growth reflects the trust placed in us by owners and partners,” said Don W. Bishop, CEO of SRI Management. “Adding The Glen Villas and The Glen at Oak Ridge strengthens our ability to serve residents in Georgia and Tennessee with dignity and the respect they deserve.”

While portfolio growth is meaningful, SRI Management’s focus remains firmly rooted in people, creating safe, vibrant, and purpose-filled environments where seniors can flourish and families can feel confident that their loved ones are cared for and loved. SRI Management continues to live out its mission of delivering hospitality, care, and engagement grounded in empathy and excellence.

To learn more about The Glen Villas, visit https://www.theglenvillas.com or stop by in person at 815 Atlanta Hwy, Cumming, GA 30040; to learn more about The Glen at Oak Ridge, visit https://theglenoakridge.com or stop by at 200 Bus Terminal Rd., Oak Ridge, TN 37830.

About SRI Management

SRI Management provides seniors and their families with an exceptional senior living experience, guided by the company’s core values of Character, Compassion, Commitment, Consistency, and Communication. SRI Management oversees nearly 60 Independent Living, Assisted Living, and Memory Care communities throughout the United States. More information about SRI Management can be found at www.srimgt.com. SRI Management is an affiliate of SR Companies, a successful company that develops and manages senior living communities and hotels throughout the United States.

