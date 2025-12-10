Advantest Introduces Next-Generation M5241 Memory Handler to Support High-Performance AI Memory Devices

TOKYO, Dec. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading semiconductor test equipment supplier Advantest Corporation (TSE: 6857) today announced the M5241 Memory Handler, its next-generation handler developed to meet the performance, automation and cost-efficiency demands of emerging high-performance memory devices—particularly those used in artificial intelligence (AI) applications. First shipments of the new handler are scheduled for Q2 of calendar year 2026.

Engineered as the next evolution of Advantest’s memory test cell strategy, the M5241 utilizes vertical docking to integrate seamlessly with the company’s latest T5801 ultra-high-speed DRAM tester and offers docking compatibility with existing testers, including the T5833, T5503HS2, and T5835, enabling customers to fully leverage their installed base. The handler’s new temperature-control architecture—combined with optional active thermal control—delivers accurate, stable testing for advanced memory ICs, including those with significant self-heating, directly improving yield and reliability for customers’ devices.

“As memory architectures grow more complex and power-dense, stable temperature management and high uptime have become critical for mass-production test,” said Advantest Executive Officer Kazuyuki Yamashita. “The M5241 was designed from the ground up to support AI-era memory devices while enabling automation, predictive maintenance and operational efficiency enhancements that align with our customers’ smart-factory goals.”

The M5241 was developed in response to rapid growth in demand for high-bandwidth and high-capacity memory used in AI and data-center applications. The new handler strengthens Advantest’s market-leading position while supporting customers’ need for higher throughput, lower costs, and improved operational visibility.

The new handler has already undergone internal evaluation with actual memory ICs in combination with the T5801 tester, completing validation under mass-production conditions. Multiple major memory manufacturers are preparing for adoption.

Key Features and Benefits

The M5241 handler supports DDR5, next-gen DRAM, NAND, AI memory and other high-density memories. It features up to 512 parallel test sites with a maximum throughput of 46,000 units per hour and can accommodate temperature ranges from –40°C to +125°C (standard) or –55°C to +150°C (extended). Key benefits of the new handler include:

High-precision temperature control: A new microchamber and optional active thermal control maintain stable device temperatures even under heavy self-heating loads, enabling accurate test conditions and improved yield.

Industry-leading uptime through jam-reduction technology: By linking the auto-recovery function with proprietary device misplacement detection technology, the overall equipment efficiency can be significantly improved on the production line.

Enhanced maintainability and lower cost of ownership: Features such as automatic origin search and a screwless one-touch change kit shorten maintenance operations—taking a fourth of the time compared to prior workflows—reducing downtime and operational costs.

Automation-readiness for modern fabs: Compatibility with standard in-fab overhead transport and robotic systems, plus optional HM360 software, supports advanced automation, data visualization, and predictive maintenance.

To learn more about the M5241 handler and Advantest’s full line of test offerings, visit the company at SEMICON Japan, Booth E4346, Tokyo Big Sight, December 17-19, 2025.

About Advantest Corporation

Advantest (TSE: 6857) is the leading manufacturer of automatic test and measurement equipment used in the design and production of semiconductors for applications including 5G communications, the Internet of Things (IoT), autonomous vehicles, high-performance computing (HPC), including artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning, and more. Its leading-edge systems and products are integrated into the most advanced semiconductor production lines in the world. The company also conducts R&D to address emerging testing challenges and applications; develops advanced test-interface solutions for wafer sort and final test; produces scanning electron microscopes essential to photomask manufacturing; and offers system-level test solutions and other test-related accessories. Founded in Tokyo in 1954, Advantest is a global company with facilities around the world and an international commitment to sustainable practices and social responsibility. More information is available at www.advantest.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7ef48e98-a729-43aa-a544-7bf9b2afd32a