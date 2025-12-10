Director/PDMR Shareholding

The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V.

(TMICC or the Company)

NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS OF PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES (PDMRS) AND THEIR PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED (PCA)

The Company notifies the following change in interests in the ordinary shares of EUR3.50 each (Shares) of PDMRs, arising pursuant to acquisitions and the Admission of TMICC to listing on Euronext Amsterdam, the London Stock Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange. 

DirectorsNumber of Shares
Jean François van Boxmeer7,800
Melissa Bethell7,750
René Hooft Graafland20,000
 
Other PDMRs
Tim Gunning15,800

This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of the EU and UK version of the Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014. 

1

 		Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

 
a)

 		Name of natural personJean François van Boxmeer
2

 		Reason for the notification

 
a)

 		Position/status

 

 		Board Chair
b)

 		Initial notification/Amendment

 

 		Initial notification
3

 		Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

 
a)

 		Name

 

 		The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V.
b)

 		Legal Entity Identifier code

 

 		25490052LLF3XH6G9847
4

 		Details of the transaction(s) summary table
 Date of TransactionDescription of InstrumentIdentification CodePlace of TransactionCurrency
 8-DEC-2025Ordinary shares of €3.50 eachISIN: NL0015002MS2Amsterdam Stock Exchange - XAMSEUR
 Nature of Transaction 

 

PriceVolumeTotal
 Acquisition12.8430

7,800

100,175.40
  Aggregated12.8430

7,800

100,175.40
 


1

 		Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

 		 
a)

 		Name of natural personMelissa Bethell 
2

 		Reason for the notification

 		 
a)

 		Position/status

 

 		Non-Executive Director 
b)

 		Initial notification/Amendment

 

 		Initial notification 
3

 		Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

 		 
a)

 		Name

 

 		The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V. 
b)

 		Legal Entity Identifier code

 

 		25490052LLF3XH6G9847 
4

 		Details of the transaction(s) summary table 
 Date of TransactionDescription of InstrumentIdentification CodePlace of TransactionCurrency 
 9-DEC-2025Ordinary shares of €3.50 eachISIN: NL0015002MS2Amsterdam Stock Exchange - XAMSEUR 
 Nature of Transaction 

 

PriceVolumeTotal 
 Acquisition12.4785

4,000

49,914.00 
  Aggregated12.4785

4,000

49,914.00 
  
 Date of TransactionDescription of InstrumentIdentification CodePlace of TransactionCurrency
 10-DEC-2025Ordinary shares of €3.50 eachISIN: NL0015002MS2Amsterdam Stock Exchange - XAMSEUR
 Nature of Transaction 

 		PriceVolumeTotal
 Acquisition12.3713,750

46,391.25
  Aggregated12.3713,750

46,391.25


1

 		Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

 
a)

 		Name of natural personRené Hooft Graafland
2

 		Reason for the notification

 
a)

 		Position/status

 

 		Non-Executive Director
b)

 		Initial notification/Amendment

 

 		Initial notification
3

 		Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

 
a)

 		Name

 

 		The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V.
b)

 		Legal Entity Identifier code

 

 		25490052LLF3XH6G9847
4

 		Details of the transaction(s) summary table
 Date of TransactionDescription of InstrumentIdentification CodePlace of TransactionCurrency
 9-DEC-2025Ordinary shares of €3.50 eachISIN: NL0015002MS2Amsterdam Stock Exchange - XAMSEUR
 Nature of Transaction 

 		PriceVolumeTotal
 Acquisition12.5020,000250,000
  Aggregated12.5020,000250,000
 
1

 		Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

 
a)

 		Name of natural personTim Gunning
2

 		Reason for the notification

 
a)

 		Position/status

 

 		Chief of Staff & Head of Strategy
b)

 		Initial notification/Amendment

 

 		Initial notification
3

 		Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

 
a)

 		Name

 

 		The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V.
b)

 		Legal Entity Identifier code

 

 		25490052LLF3XH6G9847
4

 		Details of the transaction(s) summary table
 
 Date of TransactionDescription of InstrumentIdentification CodePlace of TransactionCurrency
 8-DEC-2025Ordinary shares of €3.50 eachISIN: NL0015002MS2Amsterdam Stock Exchange - XAMSEUR
 Nature of Transaction 

 		PriceVolumeTotal
 Acquisition 12.737515,000191,062.96
  Aggregated 12.737515,000191,062.96
 Date of TransactionDescription of InstrumentIdentification CodePlace of TransactionCurrency
 9-DEC-2025Ordinary shares of €3.50 eachISIN: NL0015002MS2Amsterdam Stock Exchange - XAMSEUR
 Nature of Transaction 

 		PriceVolumeTotal
 Acquisition 12.5080010,000
  Aggregated 12.5080010,000


1

 		Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

 
a)

 		Name of natural personDorothee ter Kulve (Spouse of Peter ter Kulve)
2

 		Reason for the notification

 
a)

 		Position/status

 

 		Spouse of Chief Executive Officer
b)

 		Initial notification/Amendment

 

 		Initial notification
3

 		Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

 
a)

 		Name

 

 		The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V.
b)

 		Legal Entity Identifier code

 

 		25490052LLF3XH6G9847
4

 		Details of the transaction(s) summary table
 Date of TransactionDescription of InstrumentIdentification CodePlace of TransactionCurrency
 8-DEC-2025Ordinary shares of €3.50 eachISIN: NL0015002MS2Amsterdam Stock Exchange - XAMSGBP
 Nature of Transaction 

 

PriceVolumeTotal
 Demerger Sharesn/a1,938n/a
  Aggregatedn/a1,938n/a
 


Enquiries 
Media Relations
media.relations-tmicc@magnumicecream.com

Investor Relations
investor.relations-tmicc@magnumicecream.com

About The Magnum Ice Cream Company

The Magnum Ice Cream Company is the world’s largest ice cream company. With an unrivalled portfolio of brands including global power brands Magnum, Ben & Jerry’s, Wall’s and Cornetto, and with a global fleet of nearly 3 million freezers, our products are available in 80 countries. The company generated €7.9 billion in revenue in 2024. TMICC’s legal entity identifier is 25490052LLF3XH6G9847. For more information, visit The Magnum Ice Cream Company website.  


