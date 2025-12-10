Lucidworks Launches Dynamic Index for Instant, Accurate Commerce Data at Scale

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lucidworks, the leader in AI-powered search and discovery, today announced Dynamic Index™, a next-generation capability within the Lucidworks Search Platform that delivers instant, personalized pricing, inventory, and entitlement data without reindexing or slowing performance.

Built for B2B ecommerce, industrial distributors, big-box retailers, and multi-brand enterprises, Dynamic Index addresses the single biggest pain commerce teams face: keeping catalog data accurate, fast, and aligned from search to PDP to checkout.

Most search systems break down under the complexity of modern catalogs, forcing teams to index every permutation of price, contract, or location, thereby inflating infrastructure costs and slowing index updates. “Merchandisers and digital leaders can’t afford reindexing delays anymore,” said Meychele Reis, product manager for search at Lucidworks. “Dynamic Index keeps the core index performant and attaches the correct price or inventory to each shopper at query time. One update is reflected everywhere instantly.”

A Modern Fix for a Modern Commerce Problem

B2B and retail commerce now demand:

Different pricing per user account or contract

Store-, region-, or warehouse-specific inventory

Entitlements that vary by user, segment, or role

Fast accuracy with zero tolerance for mismatches

Legacy systems attempt to store all this directly in the index, resulting in index bloat, slow updates, stale values, and costly replicas. Dynamic Index takes a different approach by injecting dynamic attributes at query time, ensuring accuracy without touching the index.

Benefits for E-commerce, Merchandising & Digital Experience Teams

Dynamic Index delivers measurable impact immediately:

Instant updates: pricing & inventory refresh in minutes, not hours

Fewer infrastructure costs: up to 70% smaller index footprint and 30–50% infra savings

Higher conversion: accurate results reduce abandonment and build trust

High consistency from search → PDP → cart

Outcome Example

A global B2B manufacturer with 250,000 SKUs and 700 customer contracts traditionally required 700 index updates for a single price change. With Dynamic Index, they update one file, and the correct price appears instantly for every contract—no reindexing, no delays.

“Dynamic Index finally solves the problem every merchandiser and ecommerce leader has been frustrated by for years,” said Keri Rich, VP of Product at Lucidworks. “Prices change, inventory moves, contracts update—but the index shouldn’t have to rebuild every time. With Dynamic Index, a single update appears everywhere instantly. It’s highly accurate, and it brings search architecture in line with the nuanced needs of modern commerce.”

Comparison Table



Capability Lucidworks Dynamic Index Other Vendors Query-time dynamic pricing/inventory Yes No, requires pre-indexing every permutation Avoids index bloat Yes No, index expands as data complexity grows Supports millions of dynamic permutations Yes Limited, performance drops as variations increase Reindexing is required for updates No Yes, updates trigger full or partial reindexing Works with contract pricing, entitlements, and store availability Yes Partial or unavailable, depending on the platform

Dynamic Index is Built on the World’s Most Advanced Search Stack

Dynamic Index runs on the Lucidworks search engine, which is used by 5 of the 10 largest U.S. retailers, built on Neural Hybrid Search, and optimized for high-scale, high-complexity commerce environments.

Lucidworks Dynamic Index is available now. Contact Lucidworks for more information.

About Lucidworks

Lucidworks transforms complex data into actionable insights through AI-powered search solutions. Clients achieve 391% ROI and are 2.5x more likely to deploy AI initiatives successfully. Global leaders like Lenovo, Morgan Stanley, and American Express rely on Lucidworks to power digital experiences that drive business results. Learn more at Lucidworks.com.

Press Contact: pr@lucidworks.com