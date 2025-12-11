Lucidworks Named a Leader in Two IDC MarketScape Evaluations: Retail GenAI-Driven Product Discovery and Search Tools, and General-Purpose Knowledge Discovery Software

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lucidworks today announced that it has been recognized as a Leader in both the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Retail GenAI-Driven Product Discovery and Search Tools 2025–2026 Vendor Assessment (Doc #US52989725, December 2025), and in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide General-Purpose Knowledge Discovery Software 2025 Vendor Assessment (doc # US53011225, November 2025).

For retail, Lucidworks is committed to helping retailers modernize product discovery with AI-driven search, semantic relevance, and personalized shopper experiences. Lucidworks’ platform enables retailers to unify catalog data, natural-language interactions, and AI-based merchandising to improve relevance, conversion, and customer satisfaction.

“As retailers shift into an era defined by conversational, semantic, and multimodal discovery, our mission is to ensure they have the most flexible, AI-forward platform available,” said Mike Sinoway, Lucidworks CEO. “We believe our position as a Leader in the retail IDC MarketScape underscores the strength of our technology and our dedication to advancing the future of product discovery for global retailers.”

Lucidworks serves five of the U.S.’s top ten retailers with the Lucidworks Platform and AI-powered search products, including Lucidworks AI, Neural Hybrid Search, Commerce Studio, Analytics Studio, Agent Studio, and additional modules, AI Boosters, and Agentic solutions that help retailers personalize and optimize the e-commerce experience.

For knowledge discovery, more and more leading search programs rely on advanced AI orchestration and platforms that provide enterprise security and scalability. Buyers want a feature-rich set of relevance-tuning technologies to power AI solutions.

“The search industry has quickly risen in importance due to Gen AI,” continued Sinoway. “The best AI experiences—such as conversational AI, recommendations, facets, and other AI-powered experiences—are underpinned by search. Having enterprise-grade search technologies and AI orchestration is vital for any business moving forward.”



Providing great AI experiences goes beyond just search queries and indexes; it encompasses a broad set of surrounding technologies, such as Hybrid Search, AI, and LLM management strategies, as well as the ability to scale. Without a complete product set for search and AI, businesses will struggle to achieve ROI and deliver delightful, value-driven experiences to employees and customers.

