Company announcement
for ROCKWOOL A/S
Release no. 71 – 2025
to Nasdaq Copenhagen
10 December 2025
ROCKWOOL A/S – transactions in connection with share buy-back programme
As mentioned in announcement no. 07/2025, ROCKWOOL A/S has initiated a share buy-back programme which will run from 7 February 2025 until 5 February 2026. During this period, the Company will buy own shares for up to a maximum of 150 MEUR.
The programme is implemented in accordance with EU Commission Regulation No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and EU Commission Delegated Regulation No 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, which together constitute the “Safe Harbour” regulation.
The following transactions have been executed during the period 3 – 9 December 2025:
|Date
|Number of B shares
|Average purchase price
B shares (DKK)
|Aggregate amount,
B shares (DKK)
|[Accumulated, last announcement]
|3,839,500
|1,008,558,096
|3 December 2025
|15,000
|214.25
|3,213,750
|4 December 2025
|15,000
|216.14
|3,242,100
|5 December 2025
|15,000
|217.63
|3,264,450
|8 December 2025
|15,000
|214.81
|3,222,150
|9 December 2025
|18,000
|214.36
|3,858,480
|Accumulated under the programme (B shares)
|3,917,500
|1,025,359,026
With the transactions stated above, ROCKWOOL A/S owns 4,364,356 B shares corresponding to 2.06 percent of the Company’s total share capital.
An overview showing the transaction data for the period 3 – 9 December 2025 is enclosed.
Further information:
Kim Junge Andersen
Senior Vice President, CFO
ROCKWOOL A/S
+45 46 55 80 15
