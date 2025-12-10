PyroGenesis Announces “Fine Cut” Titanium Powder Contract with U.S. Additive Manufacturing Company

MONTREAL, Dec. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PyroGenesis Inc. (“PyroGenesis”) (TSX: PYR) (OTCQX: PYRGF) (FRA: 8PY1), the leader in ultra-high temperature processes and engineering innovation, and a plasma-based technology provider to heavy industry & defense, announces today the recent signing of an initial order of “fine cut” titanium powder produced by PyroGenesis’ NexGen™ plasma atomization process. The customer is a contract manufacturer specializing in titanium-based additive manufacturing for the consumer product and healthcare industries.

Following the announcement earlier this week [press release dated December 8, 2025] of a half tonne order for PyroGenesis’ “coarse” cut titanium powder, the contract announced today is for the supply of “fine” cut Ti64 powder (particle size: 20-53µm [microns]), for use in the client’s laser powder bed fusion (“LPBF”) printing systems. The powder shipment, produced by PyroGenesis’ NexGen™ plasma atomization system, is now en route to the customer. The contract value will remain confidential for competitive reasons. The expectation for this contract was outlined in the outlook section of PyroGenesis’ Q3 2025 earnings report (press release dated November 11, 2025), as a potential near-term business line development.

PROJECT HIGHLIGHTS

Purpose: Titanium powder for use in the client’s LPBF printing systems. LPBF is the most widely used technology in additive manufacturing (“AM”) using metal powders, accounting for approximately 50% of the global metal AM market share. This popularity is due to its accuracy and precision, and ability to produce complex geometries. 1

Scope: initial order with a U.S. contract manufacturer of PyroGenesis’ “fine” cut Ti64 powder (particle size: 20-53µm [microns]) produced by the NexGen™ plasma atomization process.

Timeline: the metal powder has been produced and recently shipped to the customer.

Strategic Impact: producing a superior quality titanium metal powder using PyroGenesis’ high efficiency NexGen plasma atomization process helps protect the critical mineral supply chain while offering a high-quality product made without chemicals and with a lower carbon footprint than non-plasma atomized methods.

“The services segment of the metal AM space will be a growing presence as the AM industry continues its shift from prototyping to production, driving the need for increased on-demand and localized production capacity,” said Mr. P. Peter Pascali, President and CEO of PyroGenesis. “Expanding our reach to include premiere contract manufacturers in key manufacturing hubs, like the client announced today, is an important part of the planned growth of our metal powder business. This initial order begins what we hope may be an ongoing relationship with this client, who are specialists in using the grades of titanium powder that we produce. I believe that the continuous innovation of our patented NexGen plasma atomization system results in enhanced efficiency for metal powder production while at the same time reducing customer costs. This focus on continuous innovation reinforces our competitive advantage and underscores the company’s long-term value creation strategy.”



Image: PyroGenesis’ titanium metal powder as produced by its NexGen™ plasma atomization system.

INDUSTRY AND MARKET CONTEXT

The global 3D printing market for titanium powder is expected to increase from USD$214 million in 2023 to USD$1.4 billion by 2032. 2

Titanium is classified as a critical mineral by both Canada 3 and the U.S. 4

and the U.S. Titanium is used by multiple industries, including space, aerospace, defense, consumer electronics, medical, hydrogen, and electric vehicles, due to its high strength-to-weight ratio and corrosion resistance

PyroGenesis is the inventor of the plasma atomization process and in fact coined the term “plasma atomization” in its original patent. The Company’s NexGen™ system is a patented upgrade to what is considered the gold standard process for the development of metal powder for additive manufacturing, also referred to as metal 3D printing.

About PyroGenesis Inc.

PyroGenesis leverages 34 years of plasma technology leadership to deliver advanced engineering solutions to energy, propulsion, destruction, process heating, emissions, and materials development challenges across heavy industry and defense. Its customers include global leaders in aluminum, aerospace, steel, iron ore, utilities, environmental services, military, and government. From its Montreal headquarters and local manufacturing facilities, PyroGenesis’ engineers, scientists, and technicians drive innovation and commercialization of energy transition and ultra-high temperature technology. PyroGenesis’ operations are ISO 9001:2015 and AS9100D certified, with ISO certification maintained since 1997. PyroGenesis’ shares trade on the TSX (PYR), OTCQX (PYRGF), and Frankfurt (8PY1) stock exchanges.

Cautionary and Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking information” and “forward-looking statements” (collectively, “forward-looking statements”) within the meaning of applicable securities laws. In some cases, but not necessarily in all cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “plans”, “targets”, “expects” or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “an opportunity exists”, “is positioned”, “estimates”, “intends”, “assumes”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate” or “believes”, or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might”, “will” or “will be taken”, “occur” or “be achieved”. In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts, nor guarantees or assurances of future performance but instead represent management’s current beliefs, expectations, estimates and projections regarding future events and operating performance. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based on a number of opinions, assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by PyroGenesis as of the date of this release, are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ, possibly materially, from those indicated by the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the risk factors identified under “Risk Factors” in PyroGenesis’ latest annual information form, and in other periodic filings that it has made and may make in the future with the securities commissions or similar regulatory authorities, all of which are available under PyroGenesis’ profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. These factors are not intended to represent a complete list of the factors that could affect PyroGenesis. However, such risk factors should be considered carefully. There can be no assurance that such estimates and assumptions will prove to be correct. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. PyroGenesis undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, except as required by applicable securities laws. Neither the Toronto Stock Exchange, its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Toronto Stock Exchange) nor the OTCQX Best Market accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

1 https://www.usdanalytics.com/industry-reports/metal-additive-manufacturing-market

2 https://3dprint.com/313549/titanium-3d-printing-powders-to-reach-1-4b-by-2032/

3 https://www.canada.ca/en/campaign/critical-minerals-in-canada/critical-minerals-an-opportunity-for-canada.html

4 https://public-inspection.federalregister.gov/2025-16311.pdf