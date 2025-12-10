Dmitry Shubov Attends Premier FinTech Gathering at Hong Kong FinTech Week x StartmeupHK Festival

CEBU CITY, Philippines, Dec. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dmitry Shubov, founder of Dmitry Shubov Consulting, attended the Hong Kong FinTech Week x StartmeupHK Festival held in November 2025. This large and prestigious financial technology (fintech) exhibition unites the world's leading fintech players. These players share knowledge regarding trends, technologies, and chances for business partnerships and alliances.

Hong Kong FinTech Week x StartmeupHK Festival always draws a diverse crowd of finance technology professionals, policy makers, and investors. It is recognized as one of the most pivotal events that not only showcases current advancements in fintech but also promotes an engaging and inclusive ecosystem where startups can grow and network.

The event featured speeches from industry pioneers, panel discussions, and workshops focused on various aspects of fintech growth, from regulatory challenges to the integration of artificial intelligence and blockchain technology. Along with networking and knowledge sharing, the sessions cover regulations, investment, and the technology needed to scale up or enter new markets.

“It was inspiring to witness the level of innovation and collaboration at the Hong Kong FinTech Week. Hong Kong FinTech Week x StartmeupHK Festival highlighted the importance of business adaptation in today’s fast-paced fintech environment. Startups that look toward international expansion into markets, such as the US, can benefit greatly from the speakers and collaborators at this event,” says Dmitry Shubov, founder of Dmitry Shubov Consulting.

For legal technology startups in Southeast Asia that are looking to expand into the US market, attending Hong Kong FinTech Week x StartmeupHK Festival can be extremely beneficial. An additional resource is Dmitry Shubov Consulting, a consulting firm that specializes in the planning, investing, and guidance toward international business success.

Dmitry Shubov is hoping to leverage the knowledge and connections acquired from participating in the Hong Kong FinTech Week to help startups with international expansion. Contact Dmitry Shubov Consulting to learn more about how to address business expansion challenges.

