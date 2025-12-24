As SEA Legal Tech Market Scales Toward $130B, Dmitry Shubov Consulting Bridges the Gap for Firms Pivoting to 'Fractional' U.S. Entry Models

CEBU CITY, Philippines, Dec. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the business-to-business digital commerce market in Southeast Asia is forecasted to reach $130 billion by 2026, a new generation of legal tech entrepreneurs from Southeast Asia looks to enter the U.S. market. According to the latest Wolters Kluwer LegalVIEW Insights report, they are entering a US market that is at a tipping point, characterized by record-high rate volatility and a "Capital Efficiency Mandate."

Per Wolters Kluwer, despite a slowdown in growth, average hourly rates for associates in primary legal tech markets such as New York City have reached $1214/hour, and double-digit year-over-year increases are being recorded in secondary legal tech markets such as San Diego and Portland. This is increasing the cost of expanding in the US legal market through an HQ-first expansion strategy adopted by many international legal tech startups.

Fast-forward to 2026: US law firms are investing in technology and holding it accountable for showing return on investment. The barrier to entry is no longer geographic, but operational, with the "growth at all costs" playbook being replaced by one of surgical precision.

"Southeast Asia is not slowing down; it is growing and advancing very quickly. Our role at Dmitry Shubov Consulting is to ensure that these advanced legal tech models don't just land in the U.S. but that they have the operational resilience to dominate a more selective, quality-driven market," said Dmitry Shubov, Founder of Dmitry Shubov Consulting.

Key 2026 Trends Reshaping Legal Tech Expansion:

Agentic AI & Compliance: The transition of agentic AI from pilot to production in 2026 comes with various compliance obligations for international corporates, such as those set out by U.S. state-level data privacy laws and the FY 2026 NDAA.

The Integration Imperative: By 2026, integrated suites connecting discovery, trials, and billing systems will begin displacing silo and point solutions, according to industry analysts focused on the U.S. market.

The Pricing Revolution: 71% of clients prefer flat fees, and SEA startups with flexible pricing are poised to disrupt U.S. firms that are tied up in the billable hour model.





In recognition of this growing window of opportunity, Dmitry Shubov Consulting has established itself as a facilitator for SEA legal tech founders and their "soft landing" in the U.S. in navigating legal entity formation, tax nexus, and local logistics.

As a fractional U.S.-based calculated partner, the consultancy helps to enable non-U.S. founders to avoid the 25% rate hikes common to emerging U.S. tech hubs and to redirect those resources toward localizing their products and getting in front of high-intent enterprise pilots that can ensure success in the U.S. For those startup founders who are interested, Dmitry Shubov Consulting can put your legal tech startup in the driver’s seat in 2026!

