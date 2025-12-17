The U.S. Launchpad: Dmitry Shubov Consulting Helps Southeast Asian Businesses Prioritize Critical Planning for 2026 U.S. Market Entry

CEBU CITY, Philippines, Dec. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Is your Southeast Asian Business ready for 2026 U.S. market entry? The window of opportunity for SEA companies to build a commercially meaningful presence in the United States in 2026 continues to widen as companies in the region look to de-risk and diversify their supply chains and maintain their growth momentum. ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) companies are urged to proactively consider logistics and legal requirements now, before expanding.

Industry reports, such as those from the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) Research, predict that the region’s business-to-business (B2B) digital commerce market will reach U.S. $130 billion by 2026. Demand is rising for legal access, consumer electronics, home furnishings, and trade with overseas buyers. However, a good product or service in itself does not mean market success. The most successful launches have tackled both the compliance and operational structures.

Obstacles that are encountered by companies entering into, and expanding in, the U.S. include, but are not limited to, the following:

Structure entities and determine tax nexus: Select the right legal entity for the U.S. (LLC, C-Corp, etc.) and manage tax nexus requirements in order to avoid double-taxation and penalties. Customs, Tariffs, and Compliance: Understand U.S. customs classifications and tariffs and manage changing and complex regulatory requirements, such as FDA or CPSC, for product safety prior to importation. Intellectual Property (IP) Protection: It is essential to secure important American patents and trademarks to stand up and protect your brand. Localizing Supply Chain & Fulfillment: Companies must invest in warehouses, rely on U.S.-based third-party logistics providers, and maintain high delivery standards for local U.S. consumers. Data Privacy and Governance: This involves establishing a governance framework to comply with an increasing number of state-level data privacy laws in the United States.





Experts say that taking care of legal and logistical challenges in late 2025 and early 2026 can help capitalize on the short-term market momentum and ensure long-term stability.

"The success stories are going to come from those that view their U.S. expansion as a multi-layered project, addressing legal entity structure, tax nexus, and localized logistics simultaneously. We are helping them move beyond the simple manufacturing and business models to a sophisticated, sustainable American market strategy,” says Dmitry Shubov, Founder of Dmitry Shubov Consulting.

Meanwhile, SEA founders have online resources at the ready to assist with such a substantial and time-sensitive undertaking. Dmitry Shubov Consulting is a consulting firm that specializes in assisting SEA businesses in entering or expanding into the U.S. market. Dmitry Shubov remains committed to supporting potential firms at the pre-seed and seed levels, helping them hit the ground running when they launch. Those seeking mentorship and consulting advice can contact Dmitry Shubov Consulting directly.

About Dmitry Shubov Consulting

At Dmitry Shubov Consulting , our mission is to connect accredited investors with groundbreaking legal technology startups, fostering innovation and growth across Southeast Asia and helping Asian businesses enter the U.S. market. For more information, please visit our website or contact us directly.

Media Contact:

support@dmitryshubovconsulting.com