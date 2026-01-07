Dmitry Shubov Supports Southeast Asian Legal Tech Startups in Securing IP Protection for U.S. Market Entry and Success

CEBU CITY, Philippines, Jan. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As Southeast Asian legal tech startups look to enter the U.S. market and expand, protecting their intellectual property (IP) rights has never been more important. Indeed, Singapore was ranked 16th globally in the "Top Innovation Clusters by Economy or Cross-Border Region" in the Global Innovation Index 2025, as a leading innovator in the Southeast Asian region.

This ranking demonstrates Singapore's commitment to fostering a dynamic innovation ecosystem and providing legal tech startups in Southeast Asia with the right tools and knowledge when it comes to penetrating the competitive U.S. market. In particular, protecting their innovations with sound IP strategies.

"Intellectual property is often a startup's most valuable asset in the digital era. It is crucial for a legal tech firm to put safeguards in place ahead of time to avoid derailing any valuable projects or company reputation, whether they are expanding to another country or not. Singapore is an excellent and current example of how a supportive innovation environment can enhance a startup's potential in IP safeguarding and overall success," says Dmitry Shubov, Founder of Dmitry Shubov Consulting.

The Global Innovation Index 2025 truly highlights the significance of IP strategies as part of a complete market entry plan for legal tech firms.

Key recommendations include, but are not limited to the following:

Obtaining international patents.

Trademark registrations in the U.S.

Ensuring thorough documentation of IP development processes.



Singapore, as an international innovation hub, provides Southeast Asian firms with the advantages of Singapore's regional tech and innovation capabilities to protect their IP. Consulting services offering market entry strategies, regulatory compliance, and IP protection, such as Dmitry Shubov Consulting, can be a fantastic resource and will help Southeast Asian companies successfully maneuver the challenges of entering the U.S. market and protecting their innovations.

Dmitry Shubov Consulting stands ready to assist these pioneering legal tech firms with the expertise and resources needed to thrive in the U.S. landscape. Individuals and businesses who are interested can reach out to Dmitry Shubov Consulting directly.

