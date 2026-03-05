DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, March 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AI Tech & Startup Night in Dubai brought together the founders, investors and builders of the region's AI and tech ecosystem for live pitches, curated investor networking, and deal discovery meetings․ Early-stage AI and tech founders delivered actionable short pitches while opportunity-matched investor-only events held with curated access to pitch decks and targeted networking sessions helped participants identify warm introductions and real opportunities for follow-up․

Highlights of the event include:

Live startup pitches: Startup founders in early-stage AI and tech pitched their ideas, business models, and go-to-market strategies in a short format․

Investor networking: Accredited investors, deal scouts, and founders were connected with others where they reviewed selected pitch materials and scheduled follow-up conversations․

Deal-flow discovery: In attendance, members began the due diligence process and offered warm introductions to possible investments and partnerships․



Additionally, there were panels, breakout sessions, and investor Q&As around topics like AI product-market fit, data privacy and compliance for AI startups, fundraising, and regional growth/market expansion plays․ This helped to accelerate the early diligence process by pairing capital with technical talent.

"It was great to see the continued momentum in AI and startups in the region, and I'm looking forward to seeing which teams next attract investment in this space," says Dmitry Shubov, Founder of Dmitry Shubov Consulting

Dmitry Shubov, Founder of Dmitry Shubov Consulting, attended the event to meet with founders and investors in the regions to review pitch decks. Dmitry Shubov Consulting is a legal tech startup consulting firm that helps connect accredited investors with innovative creators and entrepreneurs with high growth potential. Dmitry Shubov looks forward to following up with promising teams and facilitating introductions that advance cross-border growth and investment opportunities.

About Dmitry Shubov Consulting

At Dmitry Shubov Consulting , our mission is to connect accredited investors with groundbreaking legal technology startups, fostering innovation and growth across Southeast Asia and helping Asian businesses enter the U.S. market. For more information, please visit our website or contact us directly.

Media Contact:

Support@dmitryshubovconsulting.com