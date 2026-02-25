DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Feb. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Startups & Operators Pitch Night in Dubai is part of a global series of startup pitching events, featuring founders and operators, angels and VC partners․ The event is designed to help founders consolidate their thinking, and help investors meet founders with high-potential startups looking to solve customer pain points with realistic early pathways to scale and investor-friendly fundraising․

The founders who attended further elucidated their understanding of product market fit, go-to-market strategies for MENA (Middle East and North Africa), and fundraising metrics in the early company days․ In fact, some entrepreneurs made pivots to their roadmaps in real time based on feedback provided by operators and investors, serving to reiterate the value of the event․ Dmitry Shubov Consulting attended to obtain pitches, to meet the founders and investors, and to identify new trends and patterns from the regions․

“The quality and preparedness of the founders who pitched was remarkable․ I enjoyed their focus on real customer problems and practical paths to growth․ Events like this accelerate learning for both founders and investors by turning candid feedback into faster iteration․ We are very pleased to continue to serve teams from the region as they sharpen-in on product-market fit and grow to the next stage ahead,” says Dmitry Shubov, Founder of Dmitry Shubov Consulting.

Dmitry Shubov Consulting, a legal tech consulting firm, continues working with early-stage teams, offering both calculated guidance and hands-on support on product strategy, go-to-market strategy, and investment readiness. The firm translates raw honesty into concrete outcomes for founders to translate value propositions into traction and sustainable growth in the MENA region, Southeast Asia, and beyond over time․ Any legal tech startups looking to expand and grow are welcome to visit Dmitry Shubov Consulting to learn more.

About Dmitry Shubov Consulting

At Dmitry Shubov Consulting , our mission is to connect accredited investors with groundbreaking legal technology startups, fostering innovation and growth across Southeast Asia and helping Asian businesses enter the U.S. market. For more information, please visit our website or contact us directly.

Support@dmitryshubovconsulting.com