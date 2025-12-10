Nouryon advances South America growth strategy with new customer experience and innovation center in Brazil for its home and personal care business

Global special chemical leader Nouryon today announced a major milestone with the groundbreaking ceremony for a new dedicated home and personal care customer experience and innovation center in Itupeva, Brazil. The new facility is another important step in the company’s commitment to customers throughout South America and includes state-of-the-art laboratories and experiential stations to enable formulation and testing collaboration among customers and Nouryon’s leading cleaning goods and personal care ingredient experts. The company also expects the center to contribute to its own and its customers’ sustainability goals by accelerating the development of eco-friendly solutions, including fully bio-based chelates for cleaning applications and biopolymer-based personal care products.

“The new Itupeva facility is an important investment to advance our growth strategy in the region. By combining our global expertise with local customer insights, we are creating an environment where innovation can thrive and more sustainable solutions for home and personal care can be developed faster and more collaboratively,” said Larry Ryan, Nouryon President. “This milestone reinforces our commitment to customers in Brazil and throughout South America.” Ryan added that the center is expected to be fully operational by the end of 2026, pending approval from local authorities.

The center’s collaborative design will strengthen customer engagement in the development process, enabling a seamless exchange of ideas that accelerate the creation of sustainable, high-performance solutions for home and personal care. By blending technical expertise with customer insights, Nouryon will deliver products that reflect the region’s cultural and environmental nuances while meeting evolving consumer needs.

The innovation center in Itupeva expands Nouryon’s global innovation center network to 15, strengthening the company’s ability to co-create localized solutions with customers worldwide. Brazil is a particularly strategic market for Nouryon, serving as a hub for innovation and growth with nine manufacturing facilities and an agriculture-focused innovation center that underscores the company’s leadership in developing advanced solutions for the region’s dynamic economy.

Within Nouryon’s Consumer and Life Sciences segment, these home and personal care-focused offerings are part of the company’s broader Home and Personal Care business unit that innovates key cleaning, personal care, and consumer goods and packaging solutions to enhance the effectiveness of everyday essentials like skin care, detergents and paper and packing materials.

About Nouryon

Nouryon is a global, specialty chemicals leader, with dual headquarters in Radnor, Pennsylvania, and Amsterdam, Netherlands, and is incorporated in Ireland. Markets and consumers worldwide rely on our essential solutions to manufacture everyday products, such as personal care, cleaning goods, paints and coatings, agriculture and food, pharmaceuticals, and building products. The shared commitment of our more than 8,200 employees to our customers, business growth, safety, sustainability, and innovation continues to drive consistently strong financial performance. We operate in over 80 countries with a portfolio of industry-leading brands. Visit Nouryon.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Not for publication – for more information

Media Relations: media_relations@nouryon.com

Contact: Emily Parenteau









Attachments