Nouryon and IMCD partner to expand textile and leather solutions distribution in EMEA

Global specialty chemicals leader Nouryon today announced a strategic distribution agreement with Netherlands-based IMCD, a global leading partner for the distribution and formulation of specialty chemicals and ingredients, to expand the availability of Nouryon’s textile solutions across Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The partnership – intended to support industry growth by enhancing textile formulator and processor access to critical core ingredients – bolsters Nouryon’s strong European market presence and enhances IMCD’s distribution offering with access to Nouryon’s fiber and textile processing solutions.

For textile and leather manufacturers and formulators, the partnership offers access to Nouryon’s wide selection of solutions with reliable in-region manufacturing and supply chains. Specifically, Nouryon’s portfolio of specialty chemicals available to these markets includes surfactants and fatty amine derivate solutions for antistatic, lubrication, emulsifying, wetting, bleaching and sizing applicable across multiple processing steps. The company’s portfolio also features ISCC Plus-certified options that support the textile industry's growing demand for sustainably sourced raw materials to enable lower product carbon footprints. Additionally, IMCD's experienced sales and technical experts have decades of industry experience, ensuring superior customer service in product selection, application, and technical and formulation support.

"This partnership represents a pivotal advancement in delivering a comprehensive suite of solutions and expertise to help our customers excel in the competitive textile and leather market," said Christina Pampena, vice president of Natural Resources at Nouryon. “Nouryon produces a diverse array of essential solutions crucial for fiber and textile processing and is one of the few global producers of surfactants and fatty amine derivatives that are vital to this industry. By combining IMCD's extensive textile industry knowledge and technical support with Nouryon's decades of chemical expertise, this partnership will strengthen the industry's capacity to develop innovative solutions for enhanced growth and competitiveness.”

“The partnership with Nouryon strengthens IMCD’s ability to supply advanced specialty raw materials for textile and leather formulators and processors across EMEA,” said Richard Longley, business line director of textiles at IMCD. “Combining Nouryon’s extensive product portfolio with IMCD’s formulation expertise and technical support, we will help our customers accelerate development, improve process efficiency, and meet growing sustainability requirements. We are excited to be working closely with Nouryon to combine our strengths, drive innovation and grow together in serving the textile and leather industry.”

Within Nouryon’s Consumer and Life Sciences segment, these textile and leather solutions are part of the company’s Home and Personal Care business unit that sells critical ingredients to enhance the effectiveness of consumer essentials. Read more about Nouryon’s offerings for the textile industry, partnerships with IMCD and other investments supporting customer growth and a sustainable future.

About Nouryon

Nouryon is a global, specialty chemicals leader, with dual headquarters in Radnor, Pennsylvania, and Amsterdam, Netherlands, and is incorporated in Ireland. Markets and consumers worldwide rely on our essential solutions to manufacture everyday products, such as personal care, cleaning goods, paints and coatings, agriculture and food, pharmaceuticals, and building products. The shared commitment of our more than 8,200 employees to our customers, business growth, safety, sustainability, and innovation continues to drive consistently strong financial performance. We operate in over 80 countries with a portfolio of industry-leading brands. Visit Nouryon.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

