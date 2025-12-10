Questex’s Fierce Network Announces Winners of the 2025 Fierce Network Innovation Awards

NEW YORK, Dec. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex’s Fierce Network, a mega portal to meet the needs of decision makers throughout the global communications industry, today announces the winners of the 2025 Fierce Network Innovation Awards. The program honors the groundbreaking technologies and visionaries redefining the future of network communications – from wireless to broadband to cloud.

The Fierce Network Innovation Awards celebrate transformative companies, solutions, and individuals with the potential to revolutionize networks, drive customer engagement, and deliver substantial savings and innovation.

Introducing the 2025 Winners

AI Innovation: Axiado: Axiado Trusted Control/Compute Unit (TCU) with Embedded AI Agents

Spectrum Effect: Spectrum-NET

Calix: Success Education - Broadband Workforce Transformation

Rakuten Symphony: Rakuten Symphony OSS and Granite Telecommunications, LLC: Granite360

Singtel: Singtel CUBΣ

GFiber: GFiber Internet

Ciena: Data Center out-of-band management (DCOM) solution

Ciena: Wave Logic 6 Extreme (WL6e) coherent transceiver

Netcracker: Netcracker Intelligent Customer Experience

Tarana Wireless, Inc.: Tarana G1 & DigitalC

Energous: Energous Battery-Free e-Sense Tag

Calix: City of Pharr Municipal Broadband

Orange Business: Orange Quantum Defender

Pivotal Commware: Cyclops™ - Visual Intelligence for 5G mmWave Site Surveys

VETRO: VETRO Mobile

HFCL Ltd: HFCL's BharatNet Rural Broadband Deployment for Digital India

Amdocs: Amdocs Energy Efficiency Solution

Jenna Wandres, Director of Enterprise PMO at GFiber

Singtel: Singtel 5G Network Slicing for Enterprises

Tarana Wireless, Inc.: Tarana G2

Helium Mobile: People-Powered Wireless

Ericsson Enterprise Wireless Solutions: Ericsson Private 5G

Samsung Networks: Samsung virtualized RAN (vRAN)



View the complete list of winners here.

Elizabeth Coyne, Editor in Chief of Fierce Network, said, “Our awards program celebrates the advancements and achievements in wireless, broadband and cloud over the past year. They embody true competitive spirit. We are thrilled to honor these visionary individuals, service providers and vendors on their commitment to next-gen solutions that have the power to save money, engage customers, revolutionize networks and the industry as a whole.”

Winners were selected by a distinguished panel of judges, including industry experts, analysts and service providers.

For more information on the awards program, visit https://awards.fierce-network.com/. For partnership inquiries, reach out to Scott Gruntorad at sgruntorad@questex.com.

