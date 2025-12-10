Smart Design Meets Power: Sharp Electronics of Canada Unveils Commercial Microwaves for the Modern Commercial Kitchens

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Dec. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sharp Electronics of Canada is strengthening its presence in the commercial foodservice space with its durable, high-performance microwave portfolio, trusted by operators who demand speed, reliability, and consistent results in every shift and every service rush. As part of its expanded commitment to professional kitchens nationwide, Sharp is spotlighting its proven commercial microwave solutions built for today’s fast-moving, high-demand foodservice environments. Engineered for performance, dependability, and operator-friendly design, Sharp commercial microwaves support fast-paced operations across restaurants, healthcare facilities, convenience stores, and institutional kitchens, helping operators deliver consistent food quality and service efficiency with confidence.

Sharp Electronics of Canada Ltd. has partnered with The Riccio Group of Oakville, ON, as its authorized distributor in Canada, bringing its commercial microwave line closer to dealers, consultants, and operators nationwide. Leveraging decades of expertise in the commercial food equipment market, The Riccio Group will deliver top-tier service, industry insights, and support that helps professional kitchens operate at peak performance.

Sharp’s commercial lineup includes the R-21LCFS and R-21LVF medium-duty models and the R-CD1200M and R-CD1800M heavy-duty TwinTouch™ models, designed to withstand the intense demands of professional kitchens while maximizing workflow and safety.

A Message from Sharp

“Sharp has been trusted in professional kitchens for decades,” said David Servos, Senior Director, Smart Life Business Group, Sharp Electronics of Canada. “Our commercial microwave offering is built for the real-world pace of foodservice, where reliability, speed, and consistency matter every single day. Operators rely on our products not only for cooking power, but for thoughtful engineering that makes kitchen workflow smarter and safer.

“Our TwinTouch™ technology highlights that commitment: dual control panels provide easy access whether units are stacked or placed at various heights, reducing reach-over risks and streamlining operations. This is about giving teams more control, more speed, and more comfort in the busiest environments.

“We’re also excited to partner with The Riccio Group. Their expertise and nationwide network will ensure that dealers, consultants, and operators have access to our products and support whenever and wherever they need it.”

Innovation Meets Practicality

Sharp’s TwinTouch™ models, the first of their kind in the foodservice industry, feature dual control panels for improved accessibility and workflow, ensuring operators never reach over hot units when appliances are stacked. With up to 100 programmable menus, 4-stage cooking, and 11 power levels, they are built to deliver precision, consistency, and speed.

For lower-volume or smaller kitchens, the R-21LCFS and R-21LVF models provide dependable performance with stainless-steel interiors and exteriors, auto-cancel timers, and programmable settings for fast, repeatable results.

Built to Last. Designed to Perform.

Every Sharp commercial microwave is constructed with full stainless-steel interiors and exteriors designed to withstand the toughest commercial environments. Each unit undergoes extensive durability testing, delivering the reliability and longevity that professional kitchens demand.

Learn more: https://sharp.ca/en/products/home-commercial-microwaves/

About Sharp Electronics of Canada Ltd.

Sharp Electronics of Canada Ltd., a subsidiary of Sharp Electronics Corporation, is a leading provider of business solutions and consumer electronics. Our consumer products include state-of-the-art home appliances such as microwaves, refrigerators, and air purifiers, designed to elevate daily living. For businesses, we offer advanced office solutions including multifunction printers, professional displays, and interactive touchscreens that enhance productivity and collaboration. Committed to excellence, innovation, and customer satisfaction, Sharp Electronics of Canada Ltd. strives to meet the diverse needs of our customers. Our innovative products and solutions are designed to improve efficiency and productivity, enhancing the quality of life. Explore more at sharp.ca and stay updated by following our LinkedIn page.

About The Riccio Group

The Riccio Group, based in Oakville, Ontario, is a leading Canadian distributor specializing in commercial foodservice equipment. With decades of industry expertise, The Riccio Group supports operators, dealers, and consultants nationwide with top-tier equipment solutions, customer-focused service, and extensive product knowledge.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Manali Jain

Manager, Brand & Marketing Communications

Sharp Electronics of Canada Ltd.

M: 416-357-2914

E: jainm@sharpsec.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c7625eda-9247-4eea-8db5-dfe3ac693b72

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/aec7cd69-d5f0-4c46-97b3-5a1280f8bbd6