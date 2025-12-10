BioCorRx Inc. to Present at the Life Sciences Virtual Investor Forum December 11th

ANAHEIM, Calif., Dec. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioCorRx Inc. (OTCQB:BICX), based in Anaheim, CA, focused on improving the wellness of those struggling with alcohol, opioid, and other addictive disorders, today announced that Lourdes Felix, CEO, will present live at Life Sciences Virtual Investor Forum hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on December 11th.

DATE: December 11th

TIME: 2:30 PM ET

LINK: REGISTER HERE

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that online investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

Recent Company Highlights

Reported Q3 2025 results with a second straight quarter of meaningful revenue, including $635,224 in Q3 2025 revenue (vs. $0 in Q3 2024) and a reduced net loss of $808,502 (vs. $1.5M in Q3 2024). BioCorRx, Inc.





Delivered strong 1H 2025 growth driven by LUCEMYRA ® sales, reporting 3,985% revenue growth to $313K for the first half of 2025 and 4,306% growth to $178K in Q2 2025. BioCorRx, Inc.





sales, reporting 3,985% revenue growth to $313K for the first half of 2025 and 4,306% growth to $178K in Q2 2025. BioCorRx, Inc. Completed/announced the strategic acquisition of LUCEMYRA ® (lofexidine), an FDA-approved, non-opioid medication indicated to mitigate opioid withdrawal symptoms, adding a commercial product to BioCorRx’s portfolio. BioCorRx, Inc.





(lofexidine), an FDA-approved, non-opioid medication indicated to mitigate opioid withdrawal symptoms, adding a commercial product to BioCorRx’s portfolio. BioCorRx, Inc. Received additional third-party visibility via an updated research note (commissioned by the Company) released by Diamond Equity Research in November 2025, highlighting Lucemyra-driven revenue ramp and business overview.





About BioCorRx Inc.

BioCorRx Inc. (OTCQB: BICX) is an Anaheim, California-based biotech company focused on improving the lives and wellness of those struggling with alcohol, opioid, and other addictive disorders. Through its subsidiaries, the Company develops and commercializes innovative treatment programs for substance use disorder, including medication-assisted treatment programs.

In 2025, BioCorRx’s pharmaceutical subsidiary acquired LUCEMYRA® (lofexidine), an FDA-approved, non-opioid medication indicated to mitigate opioid withdrawal symptoms, expanding the Company’s commercial product portfolio.

Important Safety Information



What is LUCEMYRA?

LUCEMYRA is a non-opioid prescription medicine used in adults to help with the symptoms of opioid withdrawal that may happen when you stop taking an opioid suddenly. LUCEMYRA will not completely prevent the symptoms of opioid withdrawal and is not a treatment for opioid use disorder.



Important Safety Information

LUCEMYRA can cause serious side effects, including low blood pressure, slow heart rate, and fainting. Watch for symptoms of low blood pressure or heart rate, including dizziness, lightheadedness, or feeling faint at rest or when quickly standing up; if you experience these symptoms, call your healthcare provider right away and do not take your next dose of LUCEMYRA until you have talked to your healthcare provider. Avoid becoming dehydrated or overheated and be careful not to stand up too suddenly from lying or sitting, as these may increase your risk of low blood pressure and fainting. When your treatment is complete, you will need to stop taking LUCEMYRA gradually, or your blood pressure could increase. After a period of not using opioid drugs, you can become more sensitive to the effects of opioids if you start using them again. This may increase your risk of overdose and death. Before taking LUCEMYRA, tell your healthcare provider about all your medical conditions, including if you have low blood pressure, slow heart rate, any heart problems including history of heart attack or a condition called long QT syndrome, liver or kidney problems, or if you drink alcohol. Tell your healthcare provider if you are pregnant, plan on becoming pregnant, or are breastfeeding; it is not known if LUCEMYRA can harm your unborn baby or whether LUCEMYRA passes into your breast milk. Especially tell your healthcare provider if you take benzodiazepines, barbiturates, tranquilizers, or sleeping pills, as taking these with LUCEMYRA can cause serious side effects. The most common side effects of LUCEMYRA include low blood pressure or symptoms of low blood pressure such as lightheadedness, slow heart rate, dizziness, sleepiness, and dry mouth. To report SUSPECTED ADVERSE REACTIONS or product complaints, contact US WorldMeds at 1-833-LUCEMYRA. You may also report SUSPECTED ADVERSE REACTIONS to the FDA at 1-800-FDA-1088 or www.fda.gov/medwatch.

Click here to see full Prescribing Information .

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

CONTACTS:

BioCorRx Inc.

Lourdes Felix

CEO

(714) 462-4880

info@biocorrx.com

Virtual Investor Conferences

John M. Viglotti

SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access

OTC Markets Group

(212) 220-2221

johnv@otcmarkets.com