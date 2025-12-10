Attain and Yahoo DSP Deepen Partnership to Make Real-Time Purchase Data Available In Yahoo DSP

NEW YORK, Dec. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attain, the most trusted and comprehensive source of live permissioned purchase data helping brands connect media to real sales outcomes, announced today an expanded integration with Yahoo DSP that enables direct activation of Attain’s real time, purchase-based audiences within Yahoo DSP. Through a new API-based workflow, Attain segments are now natively discoverable and targetable in Yahoo DSP, eliminating the need for third-party onboarding partners or manual trafficking steps. The result is a faster, more efficient path for planners and buyers looking to reach high-intent consumers across display, native, video, and CTV inventory in Yahoo DSP.

The integration is fully interoperable with Yahoo ConnectID, providing durable, privacy-forward audience recognition across devices and channels for cohesive targeting. Yahoo DSP advertisers can now reach verified purchasers at scale across omnichannel media environments and activate commerce-driven strategies ranging from upper-funnel prospecting to lower-funnel retargeting.

“Marketers want a more direct, more accountable connection between audience strategy and real outcomes,” said Brian Mandelbaum, CEO of Attain. “This integration brings our purchase-based audiences directly into Yahoo DSP, unlocking another key partner channel for our clients and advancing our vision of building the most trusted and comprehensive consumer-data ecosystem.”

Attain’s permissioned data foundation offers continuously refreshed insights across spend detail, recency-frequency-monetary (RFM) attributes, customer lifetime value (CLTV), and robust demographic and psychographic profiles. These capabilities allow marketers to build highly curated audience segments aligned to specific performance goals. Additionally, marketers using Attain’s OutcomeHQ can create custom segments from live purchase insights and deliver them to the Yahoo DSP in a single click, unifying audience discovery and media activation in a single, streamlined workflow.

“Our customers are looking for easier and more privacy-forward ways to find high-intent shoppers across the open web,” said Emily Ray, Senior Director, Business Development, Yahoo. “The integration of Attain’s verified commerce audiences with Yahoo ConnectID makes it simpler for advertisers to execute omnichannel campaigns backed by durable identity and deep, real-world purchase insights.”

Benefits of the integration for advertisers and agencies include:

Reaching real, verified purchasers instead of proxy or modeled audiences

Faster activation without onboarding vendors, delays, or additional fees

Consistent, privacy-forward identity resolution through Yahoo ConnectID

Scaled, commerce-driven campaigns across Yahoo’s CTV, video, native, and display inventory

Unified activation and measurement through the partners’ combined ecosystem



The enhanced integration builds on the companies’ existing collaboration in in-flight sales lift measurement, giving advertisers access to a closed-loop system for activation and real-time performance visibility within the same partner ecosystem. Attain’s purchase-based audiences are now available in Yahoo DSP.

