Attain Integrates With dentsu.Connect Platform

NEW YORK, Dec. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attain, a leading permissioned commerce data platform that powers real-time purchase measurement and outcome signals for brands, announced today a new partnership that enables dentsu’s technology platform, dentsu.Connect, to access the industry’s largest real-time panel of verified consumer purchases to fuel more accurate, outcome-driven activation across every screen.

Attain’s verified consumer purchase dataset is real-time and fully deterministic, built from actual transactions. By integrating Attain’s scale and fidelity of purchase data directly into dentsu’s identity graph and person-based consumer data, advertisers can now, through dentsu.Connect, tap into unprecedented precision and efficiency in campaign planning and activation.

“This partnership brings the power of verified purchase data directly into the heart of media activation,” said Brian Mandelbaum, CEO at Attain. “By combining dentsu.Connect’s person-based consumer IDs and data with Attain’s scale and fidelity of purchase data, we’re redefining what’s possible in performance-driven marketing.”

This approach also supports in-flight optimization and closed-loop measurement, enabling brands to quickly and accurately connect consumer purchase signals to digital screens and measure outcomes.

“This partnership reflects dentsu’s commitment to accelerating client growth through an open ecosystem of industry-leading integrations,” said Gerry Bavaro, Chief Solutions Officer, dentsu Data & Technology. “By integrating best-in-class technologies and data like Attain's, we’re building bridges, not walls, giving clients first-mover access that delivers measurable growth when every brand is looking for an edge.”

The partnership arrives at a pivotal time for agencies and advertisers who are striving for better outcomes, by activating campaigns that reach consumers based on proven purchase behaviors.

About Attain

Attain is North America’s most comprehensive and trusted source for live purchase data. Backed by consumers, and designed for marketers, Attain delivers measurement, activation and analytics solutions to drive business outcomes. Consumers are empowered to leverage their greatest asset — their data — in exchange for modern financial services. Attain’s portfolio of apps allow consumers to access savings tools, early wages and shopping rewards without costs or hidden fees. In exchange, they give permission to use their data for research, insights and targeted advertising. For more information, visit attainoutcomes.com.

About dentsu

dentsu is an integrated growth and transformation partner to the world's leading organizations. Founded in 1901 in Tokyo, Japan, and now present in approximately 120 countries, it has a proven track record of nurturing and developing innovations, combining the talents of its global network of leadership brands to develop impactful and integrated growth solutions for clients. dentsu delivers end-to-end experience transformation (EX) by integrating its services across Media, CXM and Creative, while its business transformation (BX) mindset pushes the boundaries of transformation and sustainable growth for brands, people, and society. www.dentsu.com