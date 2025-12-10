Carronade Capital Reminds Cannae Shareholders to Vote the GOLD Proxy Card "FOR” All Four of Carronade’s Director Nominees TODAY

Urges Shareholders to Help Drive Positive Change at Cannae by Voting “FOR” Carronade’s Truly Independent Nominees Who Will Help Create Shareholder Value

Asks Shareholders to “WITHHOLD” on All Four of Cannae’s Underperforming Nominees

DARIEN, Conn., Dec. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carronade Capital Master, LP (together with its affiliates, “Carronade Capital”, “our” or “we”), which beneficially owns approximately 3.2 million shares of Common Stock of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CNNE) (“Cannae” or the “Company”) and is one of the Company’s top shareholders, today reminds all Cannae shareholders to vote “FOR” Mona Aboelnaga, Benjamin Duster, Dennis Prieto and Chérie Schaible and “WITHHOLD” on all four of Cannae’s nominees, Erika Meinhardt, Barry B. Moullet, James B. Stallings, Jr., and Frank P. Willey, on Carronade’s GOLD proxy card in connection with Cannae’s 2025 Annual Meeting of Shareholders to be held at 10 am Pacific Time on December 12th, 2025.

As the deadline to vote approaches, Carronade reminds Cannae shareholders that:

Electing Carronade’s four independent, seasoned and highly knowledgeable nominees – Mona Aboelnaga, Benjamin Duster, Dennis Prieto and Chérie Schaible – offers shareholders the opportunity to appoint independent oversight and the objective, diverse perspectives that Cannae’s boardroom has been desperately missing. Carronade believes its four director nominees can help strengthen corporate governance, bring real accountability to the boardroom and better position Cannae to realize long-term value for all shareholders.



Carronade believes its four director nominees can help strengthen corporate governance, bring real accountability to the boardroom and better position Cannae to realize long-term value for all shareholders. All three independent leading proxy firms unanimously agree, with ISS, Glass Lewis and Egan- Jones all recognizing the need for greater independence, stronger oversight and renewed accountability on Cannae’s Board – recommending Cannae shareholders vote “FOR” Carronade’s nominees and “WITHHOLD” on the Company’s slate.



with ISS, Glass Lewis and Egan- Jones all recognizing the need for greater independence, stronger oversight and renewed accountability on Cannae’s Board – Shareholders have suffered as the Cannae Board has destroyed shareholder value, chronically underperformed peers and pursued egregious governance practices, all while handsomely rewarding themselves for “performance” – with Cannae returning -60% total shareholder returns over the past five years while paying Directors and Management over $650 million collectively since 2017.



chronically underperformed peers and pursued egregious governance practices, all while handsomely rewarding themselves for “performance” – All of Cannae’s directors up for election at this year’s Annual Meeting have an abysmal track record of stewarding shareholder capital – Ms. Meinhardt returning -148%, Mr. Stallings returning -148%, Mr. Willey returning -148% and Mr. Moullet returning -112% cumulative relative TSR during their tenures over the last five years 1 .



– Ms. Meinhardt returning -148%, Mr. Stallings returning -148%, Mr. Willey returning -148% and Mr. Moullet returning -112% cumulative relative TSR during their tenures over the last five years . Cannae awarded Bill Folley tens of millions of dollars, despite virtually no changes to his purview and secured a right to sell back nearly $50 million of his stock at a significant premium to the market price, a deal inaccessible to other shareholders, and then quickly increased the size of its Board, all during the midst of an election contest.



and secured a right to sell back nearly $50 million of his stock at a significant premium to the market price, a deal inaccessible to other shareholders, and then quickly increased the size of its Board, all during the midst of an election contest. Carronade believes its director nominees can help restore shareholder confidence and drive value creation by (I) adding truly independent voices to the Board, (II) unlocking portfolio value and improving private asset disclosure, (III) enhancing governance and instilling accountability, and (IV) reducing costs and aligning management incentives.



To ensure the election of Carronade’s nominees, it is essential that shareholders follow the recommendations of ISS, Glass Lewis and Egan-Jones and vote “FOR” Mona Aboelnaga, Benjamin Duster, Dennis Prieto and Chérie Schaible and “WITHHOLD” on Erika Meinhardt, Barry B. Moullet, James B. Stallings, Jr., and Frank P. Willey on Carronade’s GOLD proxy card. Shareholders must cast their votes on or before 11:59 pm Pacific Time on December 11, 2025.

Your vote is important, no matter how many or few shares of Common Stock you own. Vote GOLD today. For more information, including voting instructions, please visit ImproveCannae.com.

About Carronade Capital

Carronade Capital Management, LP (“Carronade Capital Management”) is a multi-strategy investment firm based in Darien, Connecticut with approximately $2.7 billion in assets under management that focuses on process driven investments in catalyst-rich situations. Carronade Capital Management, founded in 2019 by industry veteran Dan Gropper, currently employs 17 team members. Carronade Capital was launched on July 1, 2020. Dan Gropper brings with him nearly three decades of special situations credit experience serving in senior roles at distinguished investment firms, including Elliott Management Corporation, Fortress Investment Group and Aurelius Capital Management, LP.

1 Sourced from Bloomberg as of 11/19/2025





