SoundHound AI Integrates With OpenTable to Introduce In-Vehicle Reservations Using Voice AI





SANTA CLARA, Calif., Dec. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SoundHound AI, Inc. (Nasdaq: SOUN), a global leader in voice and conversational AI, today announced a new partnership with OpenTable , a global leader in restaurant tech, to launch a fully conversational in-vehicle voice AI reservations agent – as part of SoundHound’s in-car voice commerce platform.

The new in-car AI agent allows drivers and passengers to find, select, and book restaurant reservations hands-free — all through natural voice commands in their car’s infotainment system. It connects users to its network of over 60,000 restaurants worldwide, checks real-time availability, and secures reservations in moments, transforming what could be a multi-step process into a seamless, spoken interaction that elevates convenience for drivers on-the-go.

Example scenario:

DRIVER: "I’’m meeting a friend in Downtown Las Vegas. Could you recommend a popular upscale restaurant to reserve for dinner?”

"I’’m meeting a friend in Downtown Las Vegas. Could you recommend a popular upscale restaurant to reserve for dinner?” AI VOICE AGENT: "Joe Vicari's Andiamo Italian Steakhouse @ The D Las Vegas fits that description. Reservations are available for 6pm and 7pm. Which time slot would you like to proceed with?”

"Joe Vicari's Andiamo Italian Steakhouse @ The D Las Vegas fits that description. Reservations are available for 6pm and 7pm. Which time slot would you like to proceed with?” DRIVER: “Let’s do it at 7 pm.”

“Let’s do it at 7 pm.” AI VOICE AGENT: “Done. Reservation for two at 7:00 PM booked via OpenTable. Confirmation sent to your email. Do you want to navigate there?”

“This collaboration marks another milestone in our mission to bring voice-enabled transactions into the vehicle,” said Michael Zagorsek, COO of SoundHound AI. “Integrating OpenTable into our voice commerce platform broadly expands the ways drivers can plan their dining experiences, making them effortless, intuitive, and hands-free.”

SoundHound’s voice commerce debuted at CES 2025 with in-vehicle food ordering, and now expands to allow drivers to order to-go or reserve a table at top restaurants worldwide using voice AI.

SoundHound’s voice commerce platform enables drivers to connect with businesses and brands to execute voice-controlled transactions on-the-go. By bringing these everyday capabilities into the car, SoundHound aims to create a safer, more convenient way to engage on-the-go, eliminating the need for manual input, and delivering a fully frictionless experience powered entirely by voice.

The partnership between OpenTable and SoundHound AI will be showcased at SoundHound’s CES 2026 booth in the Las Vegas Convention Center (West Hall, Booth #5867). SoundHound plans to enable new, hands-free voice commerce capabilities across multiple industries, including parking, ticket purchases, appointment making, and more, bringing the same convenience to a variety of services accessible from the vehicle. SoundHound’s conversational AI technology is already used by hundreds of large enterprise brands and is deployed in millions of cars and devices globally.

For more on SoundHound’s in-car voice commerce ecosystem, please visit: https://www.soundhound.com/voice-ai-products/voice-commerce-for-auto/

About SoundHound AI

SoundHound AI (Nasdaq: SOUN), a global leader in voice and conversational AI, delivers solutions that allow businesses to offer superior experiences to their customers. Built on proprietary technology, SoundHound’s voice AI delivers best-in-class speed and accuracy in numerous languages to product creators and service providers across retail, financial services, healthcare, automotive, smart devices, and restaurants. The company’s various groundbreaking AI-driven products include Smart Answering, Smart Ordering, Dynamic Drive-Thru, and the Amelia Platform, which powers AI Agents for enterprise. In addition, SoundHound Chat AI, a powerful voice assistant with integrated Generative AI, and Autonomics, a category-leading operations platform that automates IT processes, have enabled SoundHound to power millions of products and services, and process billions of interactions each year for world-class businesses.

About OpenTable

OpenTable, a global leader in restaurant tech and part of Booking Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BKNG), helps more than 60,000 restaurants worldwide fill 1.9 billion seats a year. OpenTable’s world-class technology empowers restaurants to focus on what matters most – their team, their guests, and their bottom line – while enabling diners to discover and book the perfect restaurant for every occasion.

Media Contact

Gianna Arantes

201-815-9852

PR@SoundHound.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/867c9278-bdeb-4d16-9c68-2ec4b1159d1d