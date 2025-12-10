ECD Automotive Design Helps 14-year old In Fulfilling His “Little Blue Truck Project” Dream





KISSIMMEE, Fla., Dec. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ECD Automotive Design is proud to announce its support of Victor — the young enthusiast behind the “Little Blue Truck” build at Genesis Overland — in the transformation of his vintage Series Land Rover into a fully outfitted overland vehicle and they're hoping to inspire more feel good moments this holiday season.

Images of Victor and His Visit to the Rover Dome

Video from ECD X Little Blue Truck and Victor’s Visit to the Rover Dome

In September 2025, ECD’s long-term Marketing Manager, Dia Stewart, learned about Victor’s story after scrolling the company feed on Instagram, and Victor’s story immediately inspired her to help The Little Blue Truck journey.

“This is solely about his journey,” Dia Stewart, Marketing Manager for ECD. “I immediately dm’d his father, Norman, asking them if they could come to the Rover Dome. It's truly astounding that in today’s digital world, this young man has dedicated the time, the effort, and the drive to rebuilding this classic vehicle. It's so nostalgic and reminds me of when ECD first started out.”

From its beginnings, the 1963 Land Rover Series 2a — affectionately dubbed “The Little Blue Truck” — has represented far more than just a vehicle. As described by Genesis Overland, the project is “A boy. An old Land Rover. A dream of adventure.” Victor is not simply doing a cosmetic refresh or minor upgrades: he’s doing a full build, with the goal of finishing the work over the next two years so that, upon turning driving age, he and his family can embark on a 2,100‑mile adventure — approximately 70% off-road.

What makes this even more remarkable is that Victor is funding the project largely on his own. Because he’s too young for a traditional job, he’s raising money through the sale of “Little Blue Truck Project” apparel, T-shirts and stickers he helped design in collaboration with his art teacher at Ambrosio Art. All proceeds from the apparel go directly toward his build.





Beyond the technical build and funding, the story of Victor reveals his character: his kindness, empathy, and maturity beyond his years. For example, when a classmate — a student new to the country who struggled with English — came to school feeling lonely, Victor befriended her. He even purchased an English-to-Spanish help book and taught himself enough Spanish to communicate, simply so she would feel seen and understood. He invited her to church’s English‑learner classes and made space for her, affirming the compassion and heart behind his young ambition.

ECD is honored to support Victor’s journey with The Little Blue Truck, beginning with a heartfelt Christmas surprise, a call from the ECD team to let Victor know that ECD will be painting his Series build in his dream color, a surprise for everyone watching but it can assumed it will be blue, giving it the professionally finished look he’s always envisioned. Alongside the paintwork, ECD has contributed over $500 toward essential parts and handled all ordering and procurement to ensure everything meets ECD’s quality standards. As the build progresses, ECD plans to keep up with giving Victor as much support as possible by encouraging other vendors to donate parts, sharing The Little Blue Truck’s evolution across social channels, and capturing Victor and his family at ECD’s Rover Dome, documenting this inspiring journey from vision to reality.

“We believe in celebrating genuine passion, hard-working craftsmanship, and the spirit of adventure,” said Scott Wallace, CEO and Co-Founder of ECD. “Victor’s story — not just as a build, but as a young person with empathy, vision, and drive, embodies everything we stand for at ECD. We’re honored to help bring ‘The Little Blue Truck’ to life and think others in the industry should do the same. Let’s revive the love of building a restomod with your dad on Saturdays. This is the culture we live for.”

About the “Little Blue Truck Project”

Launched by Genesis Overland, the “Little Blue Truck Project” is a testament to youthful ambition, creativity, and determination. The goal is to take an old Land Rover, rebuild it thoroughly, and then — once complete — undertake a 2,100‑mile cross-country overlanding trip with the family, 70% of which will be on off-road terrain. Because Victor is still too young for traditional work, he’s raising funds through merchandise: T‑shirts and stickers he designed with guidance from his art teacher. Proceeds from those sales go toward parts and the build itself.

The project is about inspiring others to “Explore Creation,” celebrating a spirit of kindness, resilience, and community support, and showing that with enough heart and drive, even a teenager can make a big dream happen. To support The Little Blue Truck Project, visit The Little Blue Truck Project .

About ECD Automotive Design

ECD, a public company trading under ECDA on the Nasdaq, is a creator of restored luxury vehicles that combines classic beauty with modern performance. Currently, ECD restores Land Rovers Series, Land Rover Series IIA, the Range Rover Classic, Jaguar E-Type, Ford Mustang, Toyota FJ, and highly specialized vehicles from its Boutique Studio. Each vehicle produced by ECD is fully bespoke, a one-off that is designed by the client through an immersive luxury design experience and hand-built from the ground up in 2,200 hours by master-certified Automotive Service Excellence (“ASE”) craftsmen. The company was founded in 2013 by three British “gear heads’ whose passion for classic vehicles is the driving force behind exceptionally high standards for quality, custom luxury vehicles. ECD’s global headquarters is a 100,000-square-foot facility located in Kissimmee, Florida, that is home to 95 talented and dedicated employees who hold a combined 80 ASE and five master level certifications. ECD has an affiliated logistics center in the U.K., where its five employees work to source and transport 25-year-old work vehicles back to the U.S. for restoration. For more information, visit www.ecdautodesign.com .

Media Inquiries:

Dia Stewart

dia@ecdautodesign.com

(407) 483-4825

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a813dc96-df62-401c-ad02-3f885509268c

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6d49dcd6-e6c8-4f6e-b244-5ca62aeeb571