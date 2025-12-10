Recent Study Shows Holiday Prices Vary Widely Across Retailers: How Shoppers Can Find the Best Value

MISSION, Kan., Dec. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (Family Features) – Many households are keeping a closer eye on spending this season, and research shows that online prices vary more than some shoppers might expect. Profitero’s annual Price Wars Study reviewed more than 10,000 exact-matched products across 23 major retailers and 16 categories and found that one retailer consistently offered prices that were an average 14% lower across the categories analyzed.

For the ninth consecutive year, Amazon ranked at the top of the study’s pricing comparison. The study found some of the widest price differences in everyday items like household supplies, beauty products and packaged food where prices were up to 5% lower than the next closest retailer. It also saw similar gaps in key gift categories, including books, toys and games and video games.

The findings land as shoppers head into the busiest stretch of the season and compare prices more closely. For many families, the data highlights how online price differences can influence gift planning and household spending.

