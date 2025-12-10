Offer Update

Albion Enterprise VCT PLC (the "Company")

LEI Code 213800OVSRDHRJBMO720

Albion VCTs Prospectus Top Up Offers 2025/2026

Following strong demand for the Company’s shares under the Albion VCTs Prospectus Top Up Offers 2025/2026 (the "Offers"), which opened on 3 November 2025, the Board is pleased to announce that it has elected to exercise the Company’s £10 million overallotment facility referred to in the prospectus issued by the Company (and the other Albion VCTs named therein) on 23 October 2025 (the "Prospectus").

Accordingly, the maximum amount that the Company can raise under the Offers is increased from £20 million to £30 million (before issue costs).

The Offers opened on 3 November 2025 and are expected to close no later than 5.30 p.m. on 2 April 2026 (unless fully subscribed by an earlier date or previously closed).

A downloadable version of the Prospectus is available from www.albion.capital/offers. Copies of the Prospectus are available, free of charge, from the Companies' registered office at 1 Benjamin Street, London, EC1M 5QL. In accordance with the UK Listing Rules, the Prospectus was submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and is available for inspection at:

https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

Terms used in this announcement have the same meaning as defined in the Prospectus.

10 December 2025

For further information please contact:

Vikash Hansrani

Operations Partner

Albion Capital Group LLP

Tel: 0207 601 1850