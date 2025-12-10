Uncloseted Media Expands Canadian Coverage and Secures Corporate Partnership with MISTR to Expand Healthcare Coverage

New York, NY, Dec. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Uncloseted Media, the rapidly growing news organization dedicated to investigative, LGBTQ-focused journalism, today announced two major developments: an official ramp-up of its Canadian coverage and a new partnership with MISTR, the largest national telehealth platform providing free online PrEP, DoxyPEP, and sexual healthcare, to fund expanded healthcare coverage.

The announcements come after a year of tremendous growth, underscoring the increasing demand for trusted queer journalism.

Uncloseted Expands Canadian Coverage

Effective immediately, Uncloseted will expand its reporting, investigations, and community coverage of Canada. The expansion will include Canadian-based contributors, community reporting initiatives, and original investigations into issues affecting LGBTQ Canadians.

“Canada is a global leader for LGBTQ rights, but it also faces real threats as hateful ideology and rhetoric spreads from neighboring countries,” said Spencer Macnaughton, Founder and Editor-in-Chief of Uncloseted. “Our coverage expansion ensures that Canadians have a news organization that’s truly holding bad actors accountable and investigating Canada’s anti-LGBTQ ecosystem that is, unfortunately, alive and well.”

Corporate Partnership with MISTR to Expand LGBTQ Healthcare Coverage

A new partnership with MISTR enables Uncloseted to expand health care coverage, following award recognition from the National Institute for Health Care Management earlier this year for an investigation into PrEP deserts in the Bible Belt. The partnership will help to support stories about HIV, HIV criminalization, LGBTQ youth mental health, stigma, and trans healthcare.

“Our mission has always been about removing barriers to sexual healthcare and ending the stigma around sexual health. Storytelling plays an essential role in that work,” said Tristan Schukraft, Founder and CEO of MISTR. “When journalists shine a light on the realities of HIV prevention, sexual healthcare, stigma, and access, it helps policymakers and the public understand why this care must remain available. We are proud to support Uncloseted and the independent reporting that keeps the public informed.

A Breakout Year: Uncloseted’s 2025 Impact

Uncloseted’s expanded coverage and partnership follow a year defined by impact and rapid growth including:

Over 30 million monthly content views across platforms.

100+ original investigations published, including stories that influenced policy changes, corporate accountability measures, and increased visibility for LGBTQ youth.

Several recognitions, including an NLGJA: Association of LGBTQ Journalists Award, a Neal Award and a National Azbee Award.

“Uncloseted isn’t just reporting the news. We’re exposing anti-LGBTQ hate and creating a space for queer safety, solidarity, and visibility,” added Macnaughton. “This year’s expansion and partnerships show what happens when a community invests in journalism that fights for the truth.”

Subscribe to receive and support LGBTQ investigative journalism: https://www.unclosetedmedia.com/

About Uncloseted

Uncloseted is an investigative news organization dedicated to reporting stories that matter to LGBTQ people. Built by and for the queer community, Uncloseted combines rigorous journalism with on-the-ground storytelling to expose inequities, drive accountability, and uplift voices seldom heard in mainstream media.

About MISTR

MISTR is the largest telemedicine platform offering free online access to pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP), DoxyPEP, STI testing, Hepatitis C testing and treatment and long-term HIV care in all 50 states, D.C. and Puerto Rico, and the only telemedicine platform offering its services for free to the uninsured. Gay owned and operated, MISTR has brought together a network of the best doctors, pharmacists, and problem solvers to make HIV prevention and care available to all who need it. No doctor’s office, no paperwork and free delivery. Visit mistr.com , or its companion platform sistr.com .

Attachment