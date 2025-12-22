MISTR & Kim Petras Celebrate Sexual Health in 2026

San Juan, PR, Dec. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MISTR, the only national telehealth platform providing free online PrEP, DoxyPEP, and STI testing to both insured and uninsured patients, is partnering with GRAMMY® winning global pop star and LGBTQ+ icon Kim Petras, who will serve as a MISTR Ambassador throughout 2026.

The partnership will officially kick off on New Year’s Eve, with Petras and Grammy-nominated producer Margo XS headlining a New Year’s Eve celebration presented by MISTR at The Abbey in West Hollywood. Guests will ring in 2026 with a night centered on fun, freedom, and sexual health. Tickets are on sale now here.

As part of the partnership, Petras will star in a major MISTR brand campaign launching in early 2026. She will also make select appearances with MISTR throughout the year in key markets and during cultural moments.

In addition, MISTR will support the launch of Petras’ forthcoming album, including events for fans and music video integrations aligning the partnership as a key supporting partner in her career.

“Kim is fearless and unapologetically sex-positive,” said Tristan Schukraft, Founder and CEO of MISTR. “Her confidence, playfulness, and stigma-free approach to life align perfectly with our mission at MISTR to make sexual healthcare accessible and free. With her new album, Kim is entering a freer, more powerful chapter, and we’re excited to celebrate this new era together.”

Petras added, “MISTR is changing the way we talk about sexual health by making it open, accessible, and real. We’re celebrating together on New Year’s Eve at The Abbey and continuing that momentum into 2026. Sexual health should be normalized, not whispered about, and MISTR is leading that shift.”

The partnership will continue throughout 2026 with additional campaign moments, appearances, and live events to be announced.

About PrEP + DoxyPEP

MISTR and its companion platform, SISTR, are the only national telemedicine platform providing completely free PrEP, with or without insurance, covering labs, doctor consultations, medication, and shipping. Patients can also bundle DoxyPEP for free, an evidence-based STI prevention option shown to significantly reduce the risk of chlamydia, syphilis, and gonorrhea.

A new study from Emory University’s Rollins School of Public Health, published in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA), shows how MISTR’s telehealth model is transforming HIV prevention, with nearly one in five people on PrEP now receiving their care through MISTR.

Sign up for free online PrEP at mistr.com or sistr.com.

# # #

ABOUT MISTR

MISTR is the largest telemedicine platform offering free online access to pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP), DoxyPEP, STI testing, Hepatitis C testing and treatment and long-term HIV care in all 50 states, D.C. and Puerto Rico, and the only telemedicine platform offering its’ services for free to both insured and uninsured patients. Gay owned and operated, MISTR has brought together a network of the best doctors, pharmacists, and problem solvers to make HIV prevention and care available to all who need it. No doctor’s office, no paperwork and free delivery. Visit mistr.com, or its' companion platform sistr.com.

About Kim Petras:

Kim Petras finds and shares her own kind of solace through pop music. Long before emerging as a history-making GRAMMY® Award-winning global sensation and elite songwriter, she grew up in rural Germany. Isolated, lonely, and misunderstood, she found refuge and connection in pop, studying and obsessing over goddesses a la Madonna, Britney Spears, Kylie Minogue, and Gwen Stefani. By immersing herself in the music and intently tuning into the lyrics, she even learned English from watching Britney Spears. The world initially got to know Kim in 2017. Launching a quiet grind, she vaulted to the forefront of pop music and culture on her own terms. She shattered all expectations and reached superstar status when she joined forced with Sam Smith on “Unholy.” It toppled the Billboard Hot 100 at #1, went 2x-Platinum in the United States, and even garnered a GRAMMY® Award in the category of “Best Pop Duo/Group Performance.” She captivated with a procession of acclaimed projects such as Clarity, Slut Pop, Feed The Beast, Slut Pop Miami, and fan favorite TURN OFF THE LIGHTS. Speaking to her impact, she graced the covers of Vogue Germany, WWD, Sports Illustrated’s coveted Swimsuit Issue, ELLE, Cosmopolitan, PAPER Magazine, and more. Emerging as a style icon, she made headlines every time she appeared at an event like the Met Gala or CFDAs. Piling up billions of streams, selling out tours, and resonating with a devout global audience, she has quietly become one of her generation’s most impactful stars. Now, she ignites what promises to be her biggest, brightest, and boldest era yet.

Attachments