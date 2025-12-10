Defense, Disruption & The New Industrial Base

DENVER, Dec. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The midpoint of the week opens with a decisively defense-heavy tape as advanced materials, space infrastructure, and AI-enabled industrial modernization converge to define today’s narrative. From Momentus’ entry into a $151B Pentagon contract vehicle to Xeriant’s accelerating certification path, markets are absorbing a set of updates that collectively point toward a reshaping of the U.S. innovation and security ecosystem.

Momentus (NASDAQ: MNTS): A Small-Cap Space Contractor Steps Into a $151B Defense Arena

Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ: MNTS) surged into focus after being selected to participate in the Missile Defense Agency’s Scalable Homeland Innovative Enterprise Layered Defense (SHIELD) IDIQ contract vehicle.

SHIELD is one of the flagship components of the Pentagon’s new Golden Dome missile-defense architecture, with a 10-year ceiling of $151 billion.

MNTS will now be eligible to compete for regular task orders covering:

Space-based missile tracking

Rapid technology demonstrations

Resilient communications

Space domain awareness

Support for potential future interceptor programs





The company’s flight-proven Vigoride Orbital Service Vehicle (OSV) appears positioned as a flexible, rapidly deployable platform aligned with SHIELD’s push for on-orbit adaptability.

This isn’t just a contract vehicle, it's a strategic validation that positions MNTS squarely inside one of the most aggressive modernization programs in the Department of Defense.

Xeriant (OTCQB: XERI): Factor X Takes Shape as NEXBOARD™ Advances

Xeriant (OTCQB: XERI) delivered one of the more structurally significant updates in the market, following its decision to elevate Brig. Gen. (Ret.) Blaine D. Holt to lead its newly consolidated Factor X Research Group, the company’s innovation engine modeled after Lockheed Martin’s Skunk Works.

Factor X is designed to do one thing exceptionally well: Collapse development cycles across aerospace, materials science, AI, quantum systems, and infrastructure technologies into one integrated deployment pipeline.

The corporate restructuring gains further weight as NEXBOARD™, Xeriant’s eco-composite panel under its DUREVER™ brand, has now successfully completed internal testing and is preparing to enter formal certification testing. Xeriant published video of some of the internal results, which met the company’s performance expectations and placing NEXBOARD™ on track for commercial qualification.

With NEXBOARD™ approaching certification readiness, Xeriant is transitioning from concept-driven R&D to product-level execution, mirroring the early playbook that helped companies like SMX and Palantir scale across multiple verticals.

Horizon Space Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ: HSPO): Breakout Highs

In a somewhat counterintuitive trade, Horizon Space Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ: HSPO) hit a new 52-week high yesterday and is adding to those gains this morning, even as it prepares to voluntarily delist from Nasdaq.

HSPO notified Nasdaq that it will file Form 25 on or about December 12, 2025. After delisting, the company expects:

Ordinary shares, rights, and warrants to trade on OTCQB

Units to trade on OTCID

Several listing deficiencies, including falling below Nasdaq’s public holder and market-value thresholds, drove the decision. HSPO maintains that delisting is in the best interest of shareholders and that the search for a new business-combination target continues following the termination of its prior deal with Squirrel Enlivened Technology Co., Ltd.

Despite the corporate transition underway, traders appear to be treating HSPO as a pure technical setup, propelled by thin floats and elevated attention.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ: PLTR): The U.S. Navy Turns Shipbuilding into a Software-First Industry

The U.S. Navy announced a historic adoption of Palantir’s Foundry and AI Platform (AIP) to power ShipOS, an AI-enabled modernization initiative worth up to $448 million.

This program is designed to overhaul the nation’s entire Maritime Industrial Base (MIB), from submarine yards to critical suppliers.

Key early results from pilot deployments underscore why PLTR’s industrial footprint continues to expand:

Submarine schedule planning: reduced from 160 hours to ~10 minutes

reduced from 160 hours to ~10 minutes Material review times: cut from weeks to under an hour

ShipOS will be deployed across:

Two major shipbuilders

Three public shipyards

100 suppliers in the Maritime Industrial Base





This is the largest digital transformation initiative ever undertaken in U.S. naval shipbuilding and places Palantir at the operational center of the Navy’s new “Golden Fleet” modernization doctrine.

