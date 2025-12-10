Questex’s Patients as Partners® in Clinical Research Unveils Conference Program, Thought Leaders from Lurie Children's Hospital, Roche Canada and Tufts University School of Medicine to Keynote

NEW YORK, Dec. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Questex’s Patients as Partners® in Clinical Research, the first conference to put patients at the same level as R&D executives in a national event, announces the keynotes and topics for its 13th annual edition. Patients as Partners® in Clinical Research Meeting will take place March 24-26, 2026 at the Renaissance Boston Seaport Hotel in Boston, MA.

Previously organized by the Conference Forum, Patients as Partners in Clinical Research is now part of Questex’s Fierce Life Sciences, where its combined resources offer greater market reach to an event that brings together its largest R&D patient engagement community to navigate the challenges of advancing medicine development for the benefit of patients.

“Joining Questex Fierce Life Sciences brings an expanded database, more outreach, and more resources to support networking and building a larger community to make 2026 the most dynamic conference yet,” said Kate Woda, Senior Director, Patients as Partners® in Clinical Research.

The 2026 keynotes:

Pediatric Trial ​​​​​​​Experience Keynote with Inaaya Shariq, Lived-Experience Expert & iCan Illinois KIDS Member (Lurie Children's Hospital)

Operationalizing Patient​​​​​​​Insights Keynote with Lisa Petermann, Chief Patient Experience Officer, Roche Canada

Optimizing Protocol ​​​​​​​Data Keynote with Kenneth Getz, MBA, Executive Director & Professor, Tufts CSDD, Tufts University School of Medicine

The 2026 co-chair leadership, representing pharma, patients, and solution providers:

Victoria DiBiaso, VP, Global Head, Patient-Informed Development, Health Value Translation, Sanofi

Gonzalo Linares, Global Head, Patient Advocacy, R&D, J&J Innovative Medicine

Mackenzie Abramson, MPH, Patient Advocate

Sarah Woods, Lived-Experience Expert & Founder, Serenely Guided Foundation

Stacy Hurt, MBA, Chief Patient Officer, Parexel

"The future of patient-centric medicine happens when pharma, patients, and solution partners sit at the same table. When science, strategy, and lived experience come together, we stop guessing what patients need and start building what actually changes lives,” said Mackenzie Abramson, 2026 co-chair and patient advocate.

This year’s meeting brings together more than 20 pharma R&D case studies, over seven hours of dedicated networking, and firsthand patient and regulatory insights, to provide attendees with useful information and strategies to improve clinical trials and medicine development for patients.

The 2026 conference topics:

Inclusive Representation in Trials

Patient Engagement Impact Measures

AI and Digital Tech

Patient Experience Data/Data Return​​​​​​​

​​​​​​​Operationalizing & Scaling Patient Engagement​​​​​

Early Patient Engagement

FDA & Regulatory Updates

Flexible & Hybrid Trials

Clinical Trial Site Engagement

And more

To learn more about Patients as Partners, the full agenda and to register, visit patientsaspartnersconference.com.

