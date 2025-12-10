PSC LIVE: The Net Zero Summit to Launch 2026

With climate disclosure rules tightening and Scope 3 pressure rising, Procurement & Supply Chain LIVE: The Net Zero Summit 2026 offers leaders practical insight into decarbonisation, AI-driven procurement and supply chain resilience

London – 10 December – BizClik announces the launch of Procurement & Supply Chain LIVE: The Net Zero Summit 2026 , taking place 4–5 March 2026 at the QEII Centre in Westminster, London. This flagship event brings together global leaders in procurement, supply chain, sustainability, logistics and digital transformation to advance net-zero strategy and decarbonisation across global value chains.

The event is designed for organisations seeking to strengthen supply-chain resilience, reduce Scope 3 emissions, modernise procurement operations and accelerate ESG performance. The summit will run alongside Sustainability LIVE: The Net Zero Summit , creating a unified platform for climate-aligned business transformation.

A Global Event Driving Net Zero and Supply Chain Transformation

Procurement & Supply Chain LIVE: The Net Zero Summit offers a hybrid experience with 1,000+ in-person attendees, 50+ expert speakers, 10 content tracks, and 4 executive workshops. The agenda delivers insight into the most critical challenges facing global supply chains, including decarbonisation, risk, resilience, logistics optimisation, responsible sourcing and end-to-end visibility.

Key details from the event page include:

Conference + expo + workshops Audience: Procurement, supply chain, operations, sustainability, ESG and logistics leaders

The summit brings senior executives together to share best practices, explore new technologies and develop actionable strategies to build sustainable, future-ready supply chains.

“As organisations move faster toward decarbonisation, the connection between digital transformation and sustainability has never been stronger. This summit is designed to give leaders the strategies, tools and partnerships they need to deliver meaningful change at scale.” Glen White, CEO, BizClik

Key Themes for 2026

The summit will focus on the most urgent industry priorities, including:

1. Net Zero and Decarbonisation

Reducing Scope 1, 2 and 3 emissions, improving energy efficiency and aligning supply chains with net-zero commitments.

2. Supply Chain Resilience and Risk Management

Managing geopolitical risk, supply disruption, freight volatility and operational uncertainty.

3. Digital Procurement and AI Innovation

Leveraging automation, digital sourcing, predictive analytics and AI-driven intelligence to improve procurement performance.

4. Sustainable and Ethical Supply Chains

Ensuring transparency, supplier due diligence, circular sourcing and ESG-aligned decision-making.

5. Global Logistics, Freight and Distribution

Improving logistics efficiency, multimodal freight strategies and sustainable transport across global supply networks.

6. Leadership, Strategy and Transformation

Equipping CPOs and CSCOs with executive insights, governance frameworks and strategy design for net-zero delivery.

A Platform for Industry Collaboration & Innovation

Procurement & Supply Chain LIVE: The Net Zero Summit is designed to give leaders direct access to case studies, real-world implementations, strategic frameworks and digital tools. Attendees can expect:

The co-location with Sustainability LIVE creates one of Europe’s most comprehensive net-zero ecosystem gatherings, uniting climate, procurement and supply-chain strategy under one environment.

Why This Event Matters for 2026

As organisations face rising regulatory pressure, new climate disclosure requirements and growing demand for sustainable supply chains, PSC LIVE: The Net Zero Summit provides a practical forum for leaders to take action.

Co-Located With Sustainability LIVE: The Net Zero Summit

The 2026 edition is co-located with Sustainability LIVE , maximising collaboration between sustainability, procurement and supply-chain teams. Together, these events form one of the largest net-zero leadership gatherings in Europe, reinforcing the connection between climate goals and operational transformation.

Registration Now Open

Early bird tickets are available on the Procurement & Supply Chain LIVE website. Attendees can choose in-person or virtual access to all sessions, workshops, networking areas and exhibitor showcases.

Secure your tickets on the PSC LIVE website.

About Procurement & Supply Chain LIVE

Procurement & Supply Chain LIVE is BizClik’s global event series for procurement, sourcing, supply chain and logistics professionals. The series connects decision-makers with insights on supply-chain strategy, digital transformation, risk, ethics and sustainability. Events and awards will take place throughout the year across the UK and the USA.

About BizClik

BizClik is a leading global digital media and events company producing industry-specific content across procurement, supply chain, sustainability, technology, energy, fintech, AI and more. The company delivers digital magazines, websites, newsletters, webinars and world-class conferences for executive audiences worldwide.

