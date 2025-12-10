Aspo Plc: Share repurchase 10.12.2025

Aspo Plc ANNOUNCEMENT 10.12.2025
   
   
Aspo Plc: Share repurchase 10.12.2025 
   
In the Helsinki Stock Exchange  
   
Trade date          10.12.2025 
Bourse trade        Buy 
Share                 ASPO 
Amount            2 000Shares
Average price/ share   6,7386EUR
Total cost           13 477,20EUR
   
   
Aspo Plc now holds a total of 80 555 shares 
including the shares repurchased on 10.12.2025 
   
The share buybacks are executed in compliance with Regulation 
No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council (MAR) Article 5
and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.
   
   
On behalf of Aspo Plc  
   
Nordea Bank Oyj  
   
   
Sami HuttunenIlari Isomäki 
   
For more information, please contact: 
Erkka Repo, CFO, Aspo Plc, tel. +358 40 5827 971, erkka.repo@aspo.com
   
   
www.aspo.com  
   
   
   


Attachment


Attachments

ASPO 10.12 trades

